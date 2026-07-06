„Safe and Effective“

These two words were not chosen accidentally.

They were chosen by people who understood exactly what they were doing.

“Safe” does not operate on the rational mind. It operates on the nervous system. When an authority figure, a doctor, a government official, a trusted institution, declares something safe, the amygdala receives a direct signal. Stand down. The threat assessment has been completed by someone qualified to do it. Your fear is no longer required.

This is why the phrase was so effective and why it was repeated so relentlessly.

Repetition is not emphasis in propaganda ,it is replacement. Say a thing enough times and it stops being a claim that requires evidence and becomes a background assumption that the mind no longer examines. Safe and effective became wallpaper. It was everywhere. On television. From podiums. In the voices of doctors who had themselves absorbed it from the institutional infrastructure they trusted.

“Effective” paired with it perfectly because together they formed a pre-emptive closure of the only two questions a rational person would ask about a medical intervention.

Is it safe? Yes. Is it effective? Yes. Move along.

What was never said , because the phrase was designed to prevent the asking , was any of the following. Safe for whom? At what age? With what pre-existing conditions? Over what timeframe? With what level of certainty given the truncated trial duration? Compared to what alternatives? With what known and unknown risk profile?

Effective at what specifically? At preventing infection? The trials did not demonstrate that with the confidence the phrase implied. At preventing transmission? This was never established by the trial data ,a fact that Pfizer’s own representative acknowledged under direct questioning before the European Parliament. At preventing severe disease in the elderly? There was signal there. In healthy young adults and children? The calculation was always far less clear.

“Safe and effective” was not a summary of evidence.

It was a replacement for it.

And the people who repeated it most loudly were, in many cases, people who had never read the primary data, who had absorbed the phrase from the institutional environment and passed it along with the confidence of someone who has mistaken familiarity for knowledge.

This is what made it so dangerous. The most effective propaganda does not require conscious deception at every level of the chain. It requires only that the phrase travel far enough that the people repeating it genuinely believe it and genuinely cannot understand why anyone would question something so obvious.

II. „Trust the Science“

The Inversion of Everything Science Actually Is

Science is not a set of conclusions.

It is a process. a method of systematically testing claims against reality through observation, hypothesis, controlled experimentation, peer review, and the ongoing revision of understanding as new evidence emerges. What makes science trustworthy is precisely its built-in mechanism for self-correction. The willingness to be wrong. The institutional commitment, at its best , to following evidence wherever it leads regardless of who it inconveniences.

“Trust the science” collapses all of that into a single authority claim.

It does not say, here is the methodology, here are the data sets, here are the confidence intervals, here are the competing hypotheses, here are the limitations of what we currently know, here is the peer-reviewed debate happening in real time among serious researchers who disagree with each other as scientists always do.

It says: defer.

Stop asking. The process has been completed by credentialed people and your role is not inquiry but compliance.

This is not science. It is the performance of scientific authority in the service of administrative control. And it worked, devastatingly well, because it weaponised the genuine public respect for scientific achievement against the very epistemological humility that makes science worth respecting.

The history of medicine is a history of people who refused to simply trust the science as it stood. Semmelweis, who understood that doctors were killing patients through unwashed hands and was institutionalised for saying so. Barry Marshall, who drank a solution of Helicobacter pylori to demonstrate that stomach ulcers were caused by bacteria rather than stress, against the established consensus and won the Nobel Prize for it. Every paradigm shift, every genuine advance, required someone willing to stand in front of the settled consensus and say the evidence points somewhere else.

“Trust the science” would have silenced every one of them.

What the phrase exploited was a specific feature of how most people relate to expertise. Most people, reasonably and necessarily, delegate their trust in technical domains to those with specialist knowledge. They do not have the time or training to evaluate primary research in epidemiology or vaccinology. So they rely on institutions that are supposed to do that evaluation honestly on their behalf.

“Trust the science” hijacked that delegation.

It positioned the institutional position , which was shaped by funding relationships, by regulatory capture, by the career incentives of the people making decisions, by the political pressures of a crisis. as synonymous with the scientific process itself.

And anyone who questioned the institutional position was positioned as questioning science, conspiracy theorist and a right winger.

That move was not accidental. It was the most sophisticated element of the entire psychological operation. Because it meant that the more someone actually engaged with the primary literature , the more carefully they read the trial data, the biodistribution studies, the adverse event reports , the more they were characterised as anti-science by people who had not read any of it.

It inverted the epistemological hierarchy entirely.

Ignorance of the data, combined with institutional deference, became the definition of being pro-science.

Engagement with the data, combined with independent conclusions, became the definition of dangerous misinformation.

III. „Pandemic of the Unvaccinated“

The Scapegoat Mechanism at Scale

To understand this phrase you need to understand what it was responding to.

By mid to late 2021 it was becoming undeniable, through data from highly vaccinated countries including Israel and the United Kingdom , that vaccinated individuals were contracting and transmitting the virus in significant numbers. The promise of sterilising immunity, of ending transmission chains, of reaching herd immunity through vaccination, was not being realised in the way the public had been led to expect.

This created a psychological and political crisis for the institutions that had staked their credibility on the programme.

The response was “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

René Girard spent his career documenting the scapegoat mechanism — one of the oldest and most reliable tools of social management in human history. When a community is under stress, when anxiety is high and the source of that anxiety is diffuse or systemic and therefore difficult to address directly, the community converges on a designated figure or group who absorbs the collective tension. The scapegoat is expelled or punished. The community experiences temporary relief. The actual source of the tension remains entirely unaddressed.

The mechanism does not require conscious coordination. It emerges naturally from the dynamics of frightened social groups, which is precisely what makes it so reliable and so dangerous.

“Pandemic of the unvaccinated” told a frightened, frustrated population that their ongoing fear had a human cause and a human face. The problem was not the virus, not the institutional failures, not the gap between what was promised and what was delivered. The problem was the people who had refused. Who had been selfish. Who had prolonged the pandemic through their stubbornness and their irresponsibility.

This reframing accomplished several things simultaneously.

It redirected blame. The anger that might have been directed at the institutions that had overpromised and underdelivered was channelled instead toward neighbours, family members, colleagues.

It reinforced the binary. There were two kinds of people, the responsible and the irresponsible, the compliant and the dangerous. This binary made ambivalence socially impossible. You were on one side or the other.

It gave the anxiety of the vaccinated a socially sanctioned outlet. The relief of having something to be angry at, something human and proximate and theoretically controllable, was immense. And the anger was performed publicly, which added social reward to the emotional relief.

And it was wrong.

The data that was already available and that the institutions promoting this phrase had access to showed that vaccinated individuals were transmitting the virus. The framing was not merely misleading. It was a deliberate choice to assign causation to a group when the causal picture was far more complicated.

But its psychological function did not require factual accuracy.

It required emotional plausibility in a population that was frightened, exhausted, and desperate for the story to have a villain that was not the story itself.

It found that plausibility.

And the people who bore the cost of it, the unvaccinated who were excluded, defamed, fired, and in some cases denied medical care, paid a real price for a lie that served the interests of institutions unwilling to account honestly for their own failures.

That is the scapegoat mechanism.

As old as human society.

Dressed in the language of public health.

IV. „We Are All In This Together“

Solidarity language deployed to enforce uniformity. Suicidal Empathy.

The phrase implies a shared situation requiring shared response. It is emotionally resonant because genuine communal solidarity is a real and beautiful human capacity, we saw it after disasters, after tragedies, in moments of genuine collective need.

Borrowing that emotional register for a situation in which the “together” specifically meant “all comply with the same intervention regardless of individual risk profile” was a manipulation of the deepest social instincts.

It made dissent feel like betrayal. Not just of policy. of community. Of the people you love. Of the grandmother the advertising campaigns placed in jeopardy if you asked the wrong questions.

Disagreement became abandonment. Questions became violence.

That reframing did not happen accidentally.

V. „Misinformation“

Perhaps the most consequential word of the entire period.

Misinformation, as deployed during COVID, did not mean demonstrably false information. It meant information that contradicted the current institutional position, regardless of whether that position was itself accurate, complete, or updated to reflect emerging evidence.

The lab leak hypothesis was misinformation. It is now the leading hypothesis among intelligence agencies.

Concerns about myocarditis in young males were misinformation. They are now acknowledged in the medical literature.

Questions about natural immunity were misinformation. The evidence for robust natural immunity was always there.

The word misinformation, deployed in this way, is a self-sealing epistemic trap. It designates the institutional position as the definition of truth and any deviation from it as a category of harm. It does not require engagement with the content of what is being said. It requires only the label.

And once the label is applied the platform removes, the account is flagged, the person is dismissed, and the information, however accurate, disappears from the spaces where it might have reached the people who needed it.

Every phrase in this list has one thing in common.

It was designed not to inform but to manage. Not to invite inquiry but to foreclose it. Not to build genuine understanding but to produce compliance through the exploitation of fear, social belonging, and the deep human need for institutional trust.

The collective unconscious absorbed these phrases. They entered the cultural water supply. They became the vocabulary through which ordinary people evaluated their neighbours, their family members, their own doubts.

That is not public health communication.

That is psychological operation.

And understanding it, naming the mechanism clearly, is the first step toward ensuring it is less effective the next time it is deployed.

Because there will be a next time.

Stay tuned for more Psychology of COVID.

For more Psychological work on COVID, please take the time to read this article.

https://x.com/kennycarmody/status/2039060378349420836?s=46

https://open.substack.com/pub/kennycarmody/p/covid-in-a-psychological-autopsy?r=5fqs3s&utm_medium=ios

This piece is part of an ongoing body of work on the psychology, philosophy, and scripture of our era. If it moved something in you, share it with one person who needs to read it. The reckoning advances one honest conversation at a time. Subscribe for what comes next.

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