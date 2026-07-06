Kenny Carmody

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Charles Mccarville's avatar
Charles Mccarville
8h

Great piece, and good to see you on Substack. I had followed you on X but I think this is more conducive to writing this type of material.

The “scapegoat” effect you describe in part III was especially relevant to me. I did not suffer much from not being vaccinated beyond not being able to take some vacations, including one for our 25th anniversary. But I knew some people who were threatened with their job, others who were not allowed to see relatives or friends, and would read how the unvaccinated were mocked and ridiculed.

This made no sense to me - nobody had ever asked about my flu shot status before, so why would they care about my covid shot? In fact I’ve never been asked about any medical condition before, so why was I not allowed to travel because I didn’t get this particular shot?

That is what you addressed here, the answer was that people were terrified. That was the only difference. That allowed people to revert back to their primitive defaults that civilization mostly conceals, but cannot eliminate. It is almost certain that some form of this terror will occur again.

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Richard Stevens's avatar
Richard Stevens
9h

Brilliant, clear, concise, powerful !

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