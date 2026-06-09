The Language of the Resisters
George Orwell argued that the corruption of language precedes the corruption of thought.
The resisters understood this. Not always explicitly. But in their practice.
The single most consistent feature of the people who maintained independent judgment throughout the pandemic was their relationship with language. Specifically: their refusal to adopt the institutional vocabulary wholesale.
This is more consequential than it sounds.
Language is not a neutral carrier of pre-formed thoughts. It shapes thought. The person who adopts the term vaccine hesitant has already, at the linguistic level, accepted the framework that positions their position as a psychological deficit rather than a considered judgment. The person who uses misinformation as the institutional communicators deployed it has accepted that the boundary between true and false is correctly drawn by the authority using the term.
The resisters used different words. Not reflexively oppositional words. Precise ones.
I have questions about the trial design instead of accepting the framing that questioning is hesitancy.
The evidence on this is contested instead of accepting that the evidence is settled.
I don’t consent to this procedure instead of the institutional reframe that declined compliance is a public health threat.
The linguistic precision was not pedantry. It was psychological protection.
Because the moment you adopt the institutional vocabulary, you have accepted the institutional framework. And the institutional framework determines what questions are thinkable, what positions are articulable, and what conclusions are available.
Orwell demonstrated this with his concept of Newspeak: the deliberate reduction of vocabulary as the mechanism of thought control. You cannot think a thought for which you have no words.
The resisters kept their words.
The practical implication is immediately available.
Notice the vocabulary being handed to you. Notice when new terms are introduced that carry embedded assumptions, when a word that sounds neutral is doing ideological work. Notice when the available vocabulary for a position you hold is the vocabulary of pathology or irresponsibility.
Then find your own words.
Precise ones.
The ones that describe what you actually see, actually think, and actually believe, in language that belongs to you rather than to the system that needs you to speak its version of what is true.
Your language is your thought.
Guard it accordingly.
Hi Kenny,
I just came across you for the first time today, and this EXCELLENT article about the “resisters” those who refused to comply with Top-Down Tyranny, and quite apart from meeting myself so well summed up in every single one of the 5-point matrix that you outlined, you confirmed for me what I have long thought about all of these studies done by the western establishment.
These ‘experiments’ were done in order to identify and capitalize on the techniques for implementing totalitarianism, and I came to that conclusion because as I waded through the conclusions of all of these reports I realized that they LACKED EXACTLY WHAT YOU IDENTIFY, and not a single one of these so called “experiments” has an analysis of what your article bought out, and recommendations for resisting tyranny.
Nope.
They were studying tyranny to see how it could be scaled up.
And all of that was used for the COVID-19: Great Reset launched by King Charles (then a prince and launching it on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth the 2nd) as this was the real agenda of COVID-terrorism, to strip the majority of their wealth, destroy the incomes and businesses of the “non-essential” sector, which is all those that were not in the “essential sector” which is those in the G3P, the Global Public-Private Partnership of the United Nations-World Economic Forum, signed in 2019, which is made up of all the international organizations, the governments under the G20 and UN, and biggest multinationals in the world, owned by the monarchies, banksters, and billionaires, which all went to work while they locked 4.5 billion people in their homes under house arrest claiming the air we breathe was dangerous to everyone, but not the air they breathed as they went to work.
I’d better stop. I can go on forever.
Well done on this article, and I am looking forward to reading more of your work. I have absolutely stalled on the writing side as I have had a gutful of the censorship - Substack is censored because we are all stuck in the cyber canyon of censorship for dissidents where they not only corral our voices but like the lab-rats in the experiments you mentioned above they’ve bought all the dissidents into one space so they can study us all here with greater ease than their lab experiments in the past.
But congratulations on starting your Substack and I wish you the best with it, and you are making a very valuable contribution to the discussion from where I sit.
Best regards
Ivan M. Paton
Definitions always matter.