Kenny Carmody

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Ivan M. Paton's avatar
Ivan M. Paton
Jun 10

Hi Kenny,

I just came across you for the first time today, and this EXCELLENT article about the “resisters” those who refused to comply with Top-Down Tyranny, and quite apart from meeting myself so well summed up in every single one of the 5-point matrix that you outlined, you confirmed for me what I have long thought about all of these studies done by the western establishment.

These ‘experiments’ were done in order to identify and capitalize on the techniques for implementing totalitarianism, and I came to that conclusion because as I waded through the conclusions of all of these reports I realized that they LACKED EXACTLY WHAT YOU IDENTIFY, and not a single one of these so called “experiments” has an analysis of what your article bought out, and recommendations for resisting tyranny.

Nope.

They were studying tyranny to see how it could be scaled up.

And all of that was used for the COVID-19: Great Reset launched by King Charles (then a prince and launching it on behalf of his mother Queen Elizabeth the 2nd) as this was the real agenda of COVID-terrorism, to strip the majority of their wealth, destroy the incomes and businesses of the “non-essential” sector, which is all those that were not in the “essential sector” which is those in the G3P, the Global Public-Private Partnership of the United Nations-World Economic Forum, signed in 2019, which is made up of all the international organizations, the governments under the G20 and UN, and biggest multinationals in the world, owned by the monarchies, banksters, and billionaires, which all went to work while they locked 4.5 billion people in their homes under house arrest claiming the air we breathe was dangerous to everyone, but not the air they breathed as they went to work.

I’d better stop. I can go on forever.

Well done on this article, and I am looking forward to reading more of your work. I have absolutely stalled on the writing side as I have had a gutful of the censorship - Substack is censored because we are all stuck in the cyber canyon of censorship for dissidents where they not only corral our voices but like the lab-rats in the experiments you mentioned above they’ve bought all the dissidents into one space so they can study us all here with greater ease than their lab experiments in the past.

But congratulations on starting your Substack and I wish you the best with it, and you are making a very valuable contribution to the discussion from where I sit.

Best regards

Ivan M. Paton

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Mr. H.
Jun 9

Definitions always matter.

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