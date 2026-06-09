George Orwell argued that the corruption of language precedes the corruption of thought.

The resisters understood this. Not always explicitly. But in their practice.

The single most consistent feature of the people who maintained independent judgment throughout the pandemic was their relationship with language. Specifically: their refusal to adopt the institutional vocabulary wholesale.

This is more consequential than it sounds.

Language is not a neutral carrier of pre-formed thoughts. It shapes thought. The person who adopts the term vaccine hesitant has already, at the linguistic level, accepted the framework that positions their position as a psychological deficit rather than a considered judgment. The person who uses misinformation as the institutional communicators deployed it has accepted that the boundary between true and false is correctly drawn by the authority using the term.

The resisters used different words. Not reflexively oppositional words. Precise ones.

I have questions about the trial design instead of accepting the framing that questioning is hesitancy.

The evidence on this is contested instead of accepting that the evidence is settled.

I don’t consent to this procedure instead of the institutional reframe that declined compliance is a public health threat.

The linguistic precision was not pedantry. It was psychological protection.

Because the moment you adopt the institutional vocabulary, you have accepted the institutional framework. And the institutional framework determines what questions are thinkable, what positions are articulable, and what conclusions are available.

Orwell demonstrated this with his concept of Newspeak: the deliberate reduction of vocabulary as the mechanism of thought control. You cannot think a thought for which you have no words.

The resisters kept their words.

The practical implication is immediately available.

Notice the vocabulary being handed to you. Notice when new terms are introduced that carry embedded assumptions, when a word that sounds neutral is doing ideological work. Notice when the available vocabulary for a position you hold is the vocabulary of pathology or irresponsibility.

Then find your own words.

Precise ones.

The ones that describe what you actually see, actually think, and actually believe, in language that belongs to you rather than to the system that needs you to speak its version of what is true.

Your language is your thought.

Guard it accordingly.