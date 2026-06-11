“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. In Him was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” — John 1:1,4-5

John does not begin with a birth.

He begins before everything, before the world, before time, before the first moment of creation, with the declaration that the Word already was, already was with God, already was God. And that in this eternal Word was life, and that life was light.

And then the sentence that changes everything:

The light of all mankind.

Not the light of the faithful. Not the light of those who have accepted the correct doctrine or performed the required religious observances. The light of all mankind, the universal inner illumination that the Word carries into every human person simply by being the source from which every human person proceeds.

The contemplative tradition saw immediately what this meant.

Every human being, regardless of what they know or believe or have been taught, carries within them the light of Jesus. Not as potential, not as future possibility contingent on conversion, but as present reality, the life that is the light of all mankind, already within, already shining.

“That was the true light that gives light to everyone who comes into the world.” — John 1:9

Everyone. The word is universal and the tradition has generally not known what to do with its universality. But John seems entirely comfortable with it.

The inner light is not a Christian achievement.

It is a human inheritance, the gift of the Word who enlightens every person, placed within the human being at the source of their existence, available to anyone who turns toward it with sufficient attention and sufficient honesty.

What the Christian life offers, in this reading, is not the installation of a light that was absent.

It is the recognition, and then the conscious inhabiting, of what was always already there.

The darkness has not overcome it.

In you. Right now.