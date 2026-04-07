I pray we have the chance to build something again where God, nature, human beings, and animals are at the centre. Not profit. Not control. Not the machinery of centralised systems designed to manage and extract and reduce everything living to a resource.

A world that remembers what we actually are.

Children of God. Beings of light. Vessels of energy. Carriers of a frequency that no algorithm can replicate and no institution can patent. Decentralised by nature, each of us a sovereign node of consciousness connected to something far greater than any government, any corporation, or any digital infrastructure ever built to contain us.

This is not poetry. This is physics and it is theology and at the deepest level they are saying the same thing.

Fritz-Albert Popp documented the biophotons, the light emissions from every living cell that communicate, coordinate, and sustain the biological intelligence of the body. We do not just receive light. We emit it. We are made of it. The frequencies we carry are real and measurable and respond to the frequencies of the living world around us, the earth, the water, the sunlight, the presence of other beings vibrating at the same fundamental truth.

And then Christ said it with a clarity that two thousand years have not diminished.

“I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life.” (John 8:12)

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.” (Matthew 5:14)

Not a metaphor offered for comfort. A statement of ontological reality, that the source of all light, all life, all coherent energy in the universe took human form and walked among us and said this is what you are made of. This is what lives in you. This is the inheritance you have been given and the identity that nothing done to you can permanently erase.

From the Gospel of Thomas he declares:

“There is light within a person of light, and the light shines on the whole world. If a person does not shine, there is darkness.” (Gospel of Thomas 24)

“I am the light that is over all things… Split a piece of wood, and I am there. Lift up the stone, and you will find me there.” (Gospel of Thomas 77)

The light is within us.

“The kingdom of God is within you.” (Luke 17:21)

Jesus within us.

Not in the institutions. Not in the technology. Not in the systems being built to replace the living world with a managed simulation of it.

In the Gospel of Mary Magdalene, Jesus commands:

“Acquire my peace within yourselves! Be on your guard so that no one deceives you by saying, ‘Look over here!’ or ‘Look over there!’ For the child of true Humanity exists within you. Follow it! Those who search for it will find it.” (Gospel of Mary)

In us.

And in the Essene Gospel of Peace he reminds us that the living world itself is the true scripture:

“All living things are nearer to God than the scriptures which are without life. God so made life and all living things that they might by the everliving word teach the laws of the true God to man.”

And a world built on that truth, on the irreducible dignity and luminous nature of every human being, on the sacred interconnection of all living things, on the decentralised sovereignty of communities and individuals who know what they are and refuse to be reduced, that world is worth fighting for.

Worth healing for.

Worth staying alive for.

It is still possible.

I believe that completely.

May God Bless you.

And Peace be with you.