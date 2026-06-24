The Light Within Us

There is a prayer I carry that I cannot always name.

It surfaces in the early morning, before the noise begins, before the notifications and the metrics and the relentless machinery of a world that has decided the highest purpose of a human being is to be productive, trackable, and monetised. It surfaces in the silence between heartbeats, in the space behind the eyes where something older than thought still knows what it is.

The prayer is simple.

Let us build something again.

Not what we have inherited. Not the vertically integrated systems of control dressed in the language of convenience and safety. Not the centralised architectures of extraction that have learned to speak the dialect of care while reducing everything alive to a data point, a resource, a manageable variable in an equation no one asked us to be part of.

Something else.

Something older and more radical and more true.

A world where God, nature, human beings, and animals are not resources to be optimised but centres of gravity around which everything else is organised. A world where the sacred is not sequestered into one hour on Sunday morning but woven into the fabric of daily life, into how we grow food and raise children and bury our dead and greet our neighbours and sit beneath the open sky and remember, with the full force of our embodied consciousness, what we actually are.

We have forgotten.

That is the great catastrophe beneath all the other catastrophes. Not the corruption of our institutions, though they are corrupt. Not the degradation of the environment, though it is degraded. Not the erosion of civil liberties or the pharmaceutical capture of medicine or the algorithmic colonisation of the mind, though all of these are real and all of them matter.

The deepest wound is the forgetting.

The forgetting of what we are made of.

In the 1970s, a German biophysicist named Fritz-Albert Popp turned his instruments toward living tissue and found what the mystics had been trying to say for three thousand years.

We emit light.

Not metaphorically. Not poetically. Measurably, verifiably, repeatedly. Every living cell in the human body radiates coherent photons, what Popp called biophotons, at intensities too subtle for the naked eye but unmistakable to instruments calibrated for the purpose. And these emissions are not noise, not biological exhaust, not the meaningless byproduct of metabolic heat. They are communication. They carry information. They coordinate the symphonic complexity of a biological system that executes more simultaneous operations per second than every computer network humanity has ever constructed, combined.

We are not just receivers of light.

We are sources of it.

The frequencies we carry respond to the frequencies of the living world around us. The earth beneath bare feet. The full-spectrum coherence of morning sunlight arriving unfiltered through open air. The presence of water moving as nature intended water to move, structured, vital, carrying its own electromagnetic memory. The proximity of other living beings vibrating at frequencies that resonate, that harmonise, that remind the body of its own intelligence.

This is why the forest heals. This is why the ocean resets something fundamental. This is why isolation in artificial environments, bathed in flicker and blue spectrum and electromagnetic noise, slowly dismantles the coherence of the system. The body knows the difference between a living frequency and a managed simulation of one. It always has.

The science is young only in its measurement. The truth it is pointing toward is ancient.

Two thousand years ago, a man stood in the temple courts of Jerusalem and made a statement that has not diminished in clarity in the twenty centuries since it was uttered.

I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life. The tradition has sometimes reduced this to metaphor. A beautiful image. An encouraging figure of speech for people who needed comfort in difficult times.

But read it again without that reduction.

Read it as Popp might read it. As a physicist who has watched coherent light emerge from living tissue and understood that this is not accidental, that light is not decorative but constitutive, not a sign of life but its very mechanism.

The source of all coherent energy in the universe took human form and said: I am light. Follow this light and you will have life, real life, zoe, the Greek word for the animating principle of existence itself, not mere biological survival but the full-voltage aliveness of a being who knows what it is.

And then, in the Sermon on the Mount, he turned and said it about us.

You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden.

Not: you reflect my light. Not: you are illuminated by my light. You are the light. The same word. The same ontological category. This was not a compliment offered to boost morale in a frightened crowd. This was a declaration of identity, a statement about what human beings are made of at the level where physics and theology are no longer separate disciplines but two vocabularies struggling toward the same unspeakable truth.

In the Gospel of Thomas, a text that carries teachings whose antiquity rivals the canonical gospels, this same voice speaks with a clarity that strips away every institutional layer:

There is light within a person of light, and the light shines on the whole world. If a person does not shine, there is darkness.

If a person does not shine.

Not if the institution fails. Not if the theology is incorrect. Not if the doctrine is improperly administered by the appropriate authorities.

*If the person does not shine.*

The responsibility is intimate. The light is interior. It is already there, already present, already constitutive of the being in question. The only way darkness wins is if the person who carries the light forgets that they carry it, or allows something external to convince them that the light was never theirs to begin with, that it belongs to an intermediary, an institution, a system, a screen.

I am the light that is over all things.

And then the most extraordinary line in all of ancient literature:

Split a piece of wood, and I am there. Lift up the stone, and you will find me there.

Not in the temple. Not in the hierarchy. Not in the sanctioned channels of religious administration.

In the wood. In the stone. In the unglamorous materiality of the living world that has not yet been abstracted into a database or optimised into a product.

This is not pantheism as a philosophy. This is an invitation to look, actually look, at the world you are already living in and see what has always been there, present in every ordinary surface, waiting not for a mystical experience but for simple attention.

The kingdom of God is within you. Luke 17:21. The context matters. The Pharisees have asked Jesus when the kingdom of God is coming. They are waiting for an event. A visible transformation. An external arrival of divine order that will resolve the chaos and establish the righteous structure they believe God intends for history.

Jesus does not correct the timing of their expectation.

He corrects the location.

You are looking outward. You will not find it there. Not because the outward world is irrelevant, but because you are searching for an arrival of something that has already come, that is already present, that is already alive in the one place you have not thought to look.

Within you.

The Gospel of Mary Magdalene extends this with a precision that feels almost urgent, as though the voice behind it knows exactly what the centuries to come will attempt:

Acquire my peace within yourselves. Be on your guard so that no one deceives you by saying, ‘Look over here!’ or ‘Look over there!’ For the child of true Humanity exists within you. Follow it! Those who search for it will find it.

Be on your guard.

Those four words carry the weight of every age in which external authority has positioned itself between a human being and their own interior knowing. Every system that has said: your access to truth is mediated through us. Your healing comes through our institutions. Your salvation requires our approval. Your identity is defined by your compliance with our categories.

Be on your guard.

Not paranoid. Not reactionary. Not withdrawn from community or relationship or the legitimate goods that social structures can provide. But clear-eyed about the fundamental architecture of the self, that the light within you is not an institutional resource to be distributed at the discretion of those who have appointed themselves its custodians. It is yours. It was placed there. It is, in the deepest sense, what you are.

And those who search for it will find it.

This is the most important promise in the paragraph. Not that the lucky will find it. Not that the theologically correct will find it. Not that those who have the right credentials or the approved experiences or the sufficient purity will find it.

Those who search.

The searching itself is the qualification.

The Essene Gospel of Peace carries a line that stops me every time I encounter it:

All living things are nearer to God than the scriptures which are without life. God so made life and all living things that they might by the everliving word teach the laws of the true God to man.

The living world is itself a scripture.

Not a supplement to the written texts. Not an illustration of truths more properly located in authorised documents. The primary text. The original revelation. The one that was here before the first word was committed to parchment and will remain when the last archive has crumbled into the earth that was never not speaking.

The tree that has stood for three hundred years is teaching something.

The soil that transforms death into food is teaching something.

The migration of birds navigating by magnetic fields they perceive with organs science is only beginning to understand, moving across continents by instincts older than human consciousness, is teaching something.

The stream that has cut its particular channel through its particular valley across thousands of years of particular weather and particular stone is teaching something.

We have built a civilisation premised on the idea that nature is a resource to be managed and a problem to be solved. That the human project is to transcend the limitations of the biological and the seasonal and the embodied and achieve something cleaner, more controlled, more efficient.

And in doing so we have cut ourselves off from the primary scripture.

We have silenced the teacher in order to replace the lesson with a syllabus of our own design.

I want to be precise about what I am not saying.

I am not saying technology is evil. I am not saying institutions are inherently corrupt or that every structure of collective organisation is a mechanism of control. I am not calling for a return to some pre-modern idyll that existed, if it existed at all, in conditions most of us would not survive for three months.

I am saying something more specific and more demanding.

I am saying that we have organised the dominant institutions of our civilisation around assumptions about human beings that are not true. That we are primarily economic actors whose highest function is productive consumption. That our inner lives are epiphenomenal, irrelevant to the real business of measurable outcomes. That the living world is raw material whose value is exhausted by its utility. That centralised management of complex systems produces better outcomes than the distributed intelligence of communities of sovereign individuals embedded in particular places and particular relationships.

These assumptions are not only philosophically impoverished.

They are producing the catastrophe we are living through.

And the antidote is not better technology deployed in service of the same assumptions. The antidote is a different account of what human beings are, one grounded simultaneously in the best of what the scientific tradition has discovered and the deepest of what the wisdom traditions have always known.

We are beings of light, in the measurable, biophotonic sense that Popp documented. We are carriers of a frequency that no algorithm can replicate because it emerges from the irreducible particularity of a specific body embedded in a specific place, shaped by a specific history, animated by something that has not yet yielded its secrets to any instrument.

We are children of God, in the theological sense that two thousand years of contemplative tradition across every culture that has taken the interior life seriously have pointed toward, not as a consoling fiction for the frightened but as the closest available approximation of what is actually encountered when a human being goes deep enough into their own experience to find what is there at the bottom of it.

And these two descriptions are, at the level where language reaches its limit and must gesture rather than name, saying the same thing.

There is something in us that is light.

There is something in us that is divine.

There is something in us that is connected to every other living thing by bonds more fundamental than those of any social contract or economic arrangement or digital network ever devised.

And that something cannot be managed. It cannot be extracted. It cannot be patented or monetised or reduced to a variable in someone else’s equation.

It can only be lived.

Or forgotten.

We have forgotten, most of us, most of the time.

Not completely. Not permanently. The forgetting is never total, which is why beauty still stops us in our tracks, why music still opens something that should by rights have been sealed shut by now, why the first cry of a newborn still breaks through every layer of cynicism we have constructed to protect ourselves from the rawness of being alive.

The light is not extinguished.

It is occluded. Covered by accumulation. By the weight of a culture that does not believe in it and a civilisation that has no use for it and an economy that cannot account for it.

But covered is not the same as gone.

And this is where the prayer I carry becomes something more than a prayer. It becomes a position. A commitment. A refusal to accept the managed reduction as the final verdict on what human life is and can be.

It is still possible to build something else.

Not instead of what exists, not by burning it down or walking away from the responsibilities that bind us to the people and places we have chosen, but within and alongside and gradually replacing the assumptions that have made the current arrangement so sterile and so lonely and so ill.

Communities organised around the truth of what human beings are. Economies that begin with the dignity of the person and the health of the living world and work outward from there, rather than beginning with the extraction of value and working backward to justify what gets left behind. Medicine that takes seriously the light within the body and asks what the body needs in order to sustain and strengthen that coherence, rather than treating the body as a collection of malfunctioning parts to be pharmaceutically corrected.

Schools that teach children what they are before they teach them what they should produce.

Churches that mean what they say when they say the kingdom of God is within you.

Farms that understand themselves as participants in a living system rather than operators of an extraction mechanism.

Cities that are designed around the flourishing of persons rather than the efficiency of throughput.

This is not utopia. Utopia is a fantasy about a final state in which the problem of human imperfection has been permanently resolved. This is not that. This is something more modest and more durable, the ongoing project of organising human life around true things rather than convenient lies, of building institutions that serve the light in people rather than obscuring it, of refusing, as individuals and communities, to cooperate with the reduction.

There is a world worth fighting for.

I believe that with a completeness that surprises me when I actually test it against the evidence, against the weight of what has been done and is being done and continues to be done to the living world and to the inner life of the human person. Against the accumulated grief of a civilisation that has lost the thread and does not always seem to know that it has lost it.

And yet.

The biophotons are still there, still emitting from every living cell, still communicating in a language older than any spoken tongue. The morning light is still full-spectrum and still coherent and still arriving as it has arrived every morning since the first morning, carrying the same invitation to wake. The child of true Humanity, as Mary Magdalene’s Jesus names it, is still within you, still waiting to be found, still responding to the searching with the promise that those who search will find.

The kingdom is still within.

The light is still in the wood and in the stone.

And somewhere, in the silence before the noise begins, you still know what you are.

That knowing is the inheritance that nothing done to you can permanently erase.

That knowing is the ground on which the world worth building must be built.

May God bless you.

And peace be with you.

The peace that the world did not give and therefore cannot take away.

The peace that lives precisely where Christ said it lives.

Within you.