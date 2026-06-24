Kenny Carmody

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Laura Mueller's avatar
Laura Mueller
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This clarity of vision here is so beautiful in its truth and vitality. It calls up tears and song in me at the same time.

Kenny Carmody writes here, "Medicine that takes seriously the light within the body and asks what the body needs in order to sustain and strengthen that coherence, rather than treating the body as a collection of malfunctioning parts to be pharmaceutically corrected."

The basic practice of Acupuncture is to observe the Shen, the light of the Heart. Where it appears clouded over, treatment disperses this obstruction and renews vitality. Where Shen is scattered, treatment nourishes the Heart as "Empty Vessel." When at peace, the Shen spirit returns to its nest.

This piece returns me to what and how I was writing in September 2019. The Prologue of a novel drawn from my 21 years in acupuncture practice was a poem, "Quiet and Empty the Heart Mind."

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