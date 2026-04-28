You Are

Made of Light

A simpler, warmer telling of the story of melanin — the ancient molecule in your skin, your inner ear, and the wings of every dark bird that has ever crossed the sky.

There is a molecule inside you right now that has been doing its job for over three billion years. It is in your skin, your eyes, your brain and, remarkably, in your ears. It is in the black feathers of every raven that has ever called across an Arctic morning. It is what makes a hummingbird’s gorget flash green-gold in the sun. It has been found growing toward the radiation at Chernobyl. And it is almost certainly doing something that mainstream science has not yet fully measured.

Its name is melanin. And it is far more than a pigment.

PART ONE

The Ancient Receiver

Most of us were taught that melanin is what gives our skin its colour and protects us from sunburn. Both of those things are true. But they are, it turns out, the least interesting things about it.

Melanin is one of the oldest molecules in the living world. Long before there were animals, melanin-like compounds were present in the earliest organisms ,functioning not merely as pigment but as a kind of biological solar panel. A molecule with the remarkable ability to absorb light across nearly the entire spectrum , from ultraviolet through visible through infrared and convert that energy into electrochemical signals within the cell.

When sunlight strikes melanin in your skin, electrons are excited. Charge separation occurs. The water adjacent to melanin organises itself into a more structured, more ordered, more energetically loaded state what physicist Gerald Pollack at the University of Washington calls “exclusion zone water,” or EZ water. This structured water functions as a biological battery. Charged by light. Available for the cell’s work.

WHAT MAKES MELANIN EXTRAORDINARY

It absorbs nearly everything. From ultraviolet to near-infrared, a range no other biological molecule matches.

It is a semiconductor. Its electrical conductivity increases dramatically in hydrated, light-exposed conditions, behaving like a living photovoltaic device.

It is ancient. Found in bacteria, fungi, bird feathers, the human inner ear, and the black fungi thriving near Chernobyl’s reactor core.

It is stable. As a free radical, it can accept and donate electrons without breaking down, a molecular capacitor storing and releasing charge.

The biophysical researcher Jack Kruse, a neurosurgeon, puts it this way: the human body evolved in full-spectrum sunlight. The light environment we are adapted to rich in ultraviolet, visible, and infrared is the environment in which melanin’s full function was developed. Take that light away, and you are running the machine on incomplete inputs.

PART TWO

What the Birds Know

To understand what melanin can do, look at the birds. Not as a metaphor. As actual biology, operating at limits that should make us reconsider our assumptions about what sunlight provides.

The Common Raven

Corvus corax · 100% eumelanin plumage · Year-round Arctic resident

The raven is entirely black. Every feather , from crown to tail, is composed of eumelanin, the most efficient broadband light absorber in the biological world. And the raven lives year-round in some of the most extreme environments on Earth: Arctic tundra, high desert, coastal cliffs in Scotland, the mountains of the American West. No migration. No retreat. It endures.

A bird maintaining the highest cognitive complexity in the avian world, capable of planning, deception, tool use, and individual recognition of human faces over years, has an extraordinarily expensive brain. In Arctic winter, without migration, this brain must be fuelled continuously. Dark plumage contributes to thermoregulation. But the deeper question, whether the nanostructurally ordered eumelanin of raven feathers participates in photoelectric charge generation that supplements the metabolic budget, has not been answered.

The raven also speaks. 15 to 21 distinct vocalisations. Individual voice recognition. A cochlear system that must resolve complex calls in cold, reverberant acoustic environments. And, like all birds, the raven’s ability to hear those calls depends on a tiny battery in its inner ear ,a battery maintained by melanin.

The Northern Pintail

Anas acuta · Annual migration range ~29,000 km

The pintail breeds in the Arctic and winters as far south as Central America, West Africa, and South Asia. Its annual migration range can exceed 29,000 kilometres. Its melanin biology is sexually dimorphic in a way that is deeply instructive: the drake’s dark chocolate-brown head sits as the highest point of the bird while swimming — the part most directly exposed to solar radiation. The head houses the brain, the eyes, and the ears — the most energetically and computationally demanding structures in the body.

The pintail is also among the earliest migrants, moving north before most other waterfowl. As they travel poleward into increasing day lengths and solar angles, is the progressive activation of the melanin photoelectric system contributing to their fuel efficiency? This is an open question. One worth asking.

The American Wigeon

Mareca americana · Band code: WIDA · Iridescent auricular patch

The American Wigeon — WIDA in the four-letter banding code used by ornithologists — carries one of the most specifically interesting plumage features of any North American duck: a brilliant iridescent green patch exactly where his ears are.

The auricular patch — the feathers covering the external ear and the bone housing the inner ear — is a biological photonic crystal: melanin arranged in nanoscale layers that produce structural colour by the interference of light. This iridescent melanin patch sits directly over the cochlea. Has anyone asked whether this is a light-collecting surface for the organ of hearing? Whether it modulates the photon environment of the cochlear tissue beneath it? This specific question has never been studied in the ornithological or bioacoustics literature. But the anatomy is there, and it is beautiful.

The WIDA’s whistle — a clear three-note call around 3–4kHz, audible over 400 metres — must be received and resolved in enormous mixed-species flocks. The precision required is extraordinary. The melanin maintaining that precision sits directly below one of the most photonically interesting feather structures in North American ornithology.

The Ruby-throated Hummingbird

Archilochus colubris · ~1,200 wingbeats per minute · 3g body weight

The hummingbird is where the story becomes undeniable. Weighing three grams. Heart rate exceeding 1,200 beats per minute in flight. Crossing the Gulf of Mexico non-stop on fat reserves accumulated over just a few weeks. Metabolic rate ten times higher per unit body mass than similarly sized mammals.

And every night: torpor. Body temperature drops to near-ambient. Metabolic rate falls by 95%. Then morning comes. The hummingbird orients its dark back toward the sun. It holds still. It does not eat. It rewarms using solar radiation absorbed by the melanin in its dark dorsal plumage.

This is not a hypothesis. This is observable behaviour. A bird using sunlight, absorbed by melanin in dark feathers, to emerge from a near-death metabolic state. What proportion of the rewarming energy comes from solar melanin absorption versus internal thermogenesis has never been precisely quantified. That experiment remains to be done. But the behaviour itself is the clearest, most visible demonstration of melanin-mediated solar energy use in the vertebrate world.

PART THREE

We Hear Light

Here is the claim that takes the longest to absorb: melanin is not only in your skin. It is in your ears. And its presence there may mean that your ability to hear is, at its energetic foundation, a light-powered phenomenon.

Deep inside your cochlea , the snail-shaped structure that turns sound waves into nerve signals, there is a region called the stria vascularis. It is the most electrically charged tissue in the mammalian body, maintaining a voltage of +80 millivolts between the fluid inside the cochlea and the fluid outside. This voltage is the power source for every hair cell in your inner ear. Without it, you cannot hear. The cells that generate and maintain this voltage are, in large part, melanocytes, the same cell type that makes melanin in your skin, doing the same fundamental thing: generating and maintaining electrochemical potential.



Sound and light are both, at their most fundamental physical level, oscillatory phenomena characterised by frequency. The cochlea and the retina are both biological frequency-decomposition devices. They convert oscillatory inputs, mechanical in the cochlea, electromagnetic in the retina, into electrochemical neural signals that the brain interprets as sound or colour. And both of these frequency detectors are powered, at their electrochemical foundation, by melanin.

“The eye and the ear are both frequency detectors. Both are powered by melanin. We do not merely see light and hear sound — at the energetic level, we process frequency. And the battery that runs both systems is ancient, solar, and largely unappreciated.”

When a raven calls across an Arctic morning, its voice generates mechanical vibrations that modulate biophoton fields in the cochleae of every raven within range. Those biophotons are absorbed by melanin. The melanin converts them to electrochemical charge. The charge maintains the battery that powers hearing. Light and sound are not entirely separate phenomena. They are a single sensory system operating across twelve orders of magnitude of frequency and melanin sits at the energetic heart of both.

PART FOUR

What This Means for a Human Being

When you spend a day fully outside — real sunlight, not through glass, not under LED panels — something changes. Hunger feels different. The body feels differently sustained. Energy has a different quality. This is not imagination. It is, without the technical vocabulary, the experience of melanin receiving its full photonic input: the structured water battery being charged, the bioelectric coherence of tissue being maintained, the endocochlear potential of the inner ear being supported from its photoelectric substrate.

WHAT CHRONIC INDOOR LIFE REMOVES FROM YOUR BIOLOGY

UV input: Glass blocks essentially all UV-B, removing the photonic trigger for melanin production, vitamin D synthesis, and nitric oxide generation.

Infrared input: Artificial lighting provides minimal infrared. The primary driver of EZ water formation, the biological battery, is significantly reduced.

Full spectrum: The solar spectrum is a coherent, biologically meaningful information source. Narrow-band artificial light is not an equivalent replacement.

Earthing: The Earth’s surface carries a continuous negative charge. Standing barefoot on soil provides free electrons that contribute to EZ water formation, a source of biological charge that the modern indoor life has almost entirely removed.

The researchers whose work converges on this picture ,Jack Kruse, Douglas Wallace with his mitochondrial genetics, Nick Lane with his framework of proton gradients as life’s fundamental currency, Roland van Wyk on light sculpting biological form, Robert Becker and Andrew Marino on the bioelectric body, Gerald Pollack on structured water — are working at the edges of established frameworks, following evidence that the centre has not yet been willing to fully accommodate. Their collective argument is not that modern medicine is wrong. It is that modern biology has been measuring the wrong things, and missing the field in which all of those things operate: the electromagnetic, bioelectric, photonic field that melanin mediates between the sun and the cell.

☀️

The raven’s black wings gather the Arctic sun. The wigeon’s iridescent ear catches light directly over its cochlea. The pintail’s dark head rides highest in the sky. The hummingbird turns its back to the morning sun and rises from the dead.

Their biology was built around light. So was ours. The question is only whether we are willing to see it.

READ THE FULL PAPER FOR COMPLETE CITATIONS, THE DEEPENED SOUND THESIS, AND THE PROPOSED RESEARCH AGENDA.

https://open.substack.com/pub/kennycarmody/p/the-melanin-battery?r=5fqs3s&utm_medium=ios