Kenny Carmody

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The Missing Angle's avatar
The Missing Angle
Jun 16

I’ve often thought about these ideas regarding the rhetoric I hear about education reform. It’s supposed to be about the children yet it’s not.

Homeschooling my 7 children is my background because I wanted to keep the lights on in my children’s eyes.

Building genuine good in the world is the way forward. Great article. Thanks!

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John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
Jun 16

Great article Kenny. Food for genuine thought. Reflection that can not come from any mirror. As I've said before, The leader is not the reader or the writer, it's the Artist that gives the writer Food for Thought, which gives the reader, something to read. It this screwed up world, I have always chosen to be the Artust who continues his work going forward so others may go forward. We are the people who build the things that are always needed. We make the parts inside the planes that help keep yhe people and packages inside safe from all of the things that are not happening but might happen. We are part of the Physical Insurance that alerts the pilot when spaces on the plane get hot when they should not. What we build is a process that we run through good times and bad that keep the planes running so you can get your package from Amazon or your favorite online store who's products originate from places far away. While the rest of the world was lining up to become injured victims of an Evil empire, we were too busy making things that keep travelers and products of commerce safe to get to their destinations on time, in one piece. We are American tool makers and operators who refuse to be a part if the problem while building solutions. We did not comply with madness, we ignored it completely and came out on the other side feeling good about our non-compliance while feeling proud fir not falling for the Pure Bullshit fed to a public who should too have been too busy building something that benefits all of humanity selflessly while earning a living without raping everyone who is helpless as they wait for their plane to land or their package to arrive in one piece. After two weeks to slow the spread we walked into grocery stores to gather things needed to get through another week or another month of working through the darkest period of human existence. When others asked, "Where is your mask"? I'd answer, "It's illegal for me to wear a mask while carrying my .45". The big eyes on thise asking why I'm free while they wear their self applied Prison bar mask. I know what Freedom is and my right to Freedom. I know that I am entitled to breathe fresh air and that when the two weeks is over, it's over and I do not have patience for ignorance or stupidity that compliance requires. To comply with Tyranny is to Stop Building. Be an Artist. Build something. Take off your mask and be Free. #DefundTyranny #DepopulateTheDepopulators #MakeTreasonPunishableByDeathAgain #ResumeIndependenceOrExpectToDieCommunist #FreedomIsNotFree #EndFreeTrade #Eject530TraitorsFromCongress2026 #ThomasMassieForPOTUS2028

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