Everyone Has Incentives. Including the People Telling You They Don’t.

This is not a comfortable piece to write. It is a necessary one. The foundation of the medical freedom and COVID accountability movement is real, the harm was real, the institutional failure was documented, the suppression of data was genuine.

This piece is not about that foundation. It is about what has been built on top of it. And what Jordan Peterson, Carl Jung, Friedrich Nietzsche, and Viktor Frankl all predicted would happen if the people building it never stopped to examine.

There is a question that no movement wants to ask of itself.

It is the only question that genuinely matters.

Who is this actually for?

Not the stated answer. The actual one. The one that lives in the financial disclosures that are never published. In the decisions made when the cameras are off and the audience has gone home. In the gap between what the fundraising email promises and what the injured person receives when they finally reach the organization that claimed to exist entirely for them.

The COVID accountability and medical freedom movement was built on a genuine foundation.

Real harm. Real people whose injuries were dismissed, minimized, and systematically excluded from the official record. Real physicians whose licenses were threatened for asking questions their training and their oath demanded they ask. Real scientists whose data was suppressed by the very bodies that claimed to represent scientific integrity. Real families who lost people and were told, by institutions that knew better, that the loss was coincidence.

The foundation is real. The grievance is legitimate. The harm is documented.

What has been built on top of that foundation is not always what it claims to be.

And the thinkers this series has drawn on throughout, Peterson, Jung, Nietzsche, Frankl, Dostoevsky, gave us the framework to understand exactly why. Not as a condemnation. As a prediction. A pattern so consistent across human history that it warranted inscription in the deepest records of psychological and philosophical understanding.

The movement that does not examine itself becomes the institution it was built to oppose.

It has always been this way.

And understanding why is the beginning of doing something genuinely different.

The Helper’s Shadow

Peterson’s most important contribution to this conversation draws directly from Jung.

Every person who positions themselves as a helper, as an advocate, a healer, a voice for the silenced, a leader of a movement organized around the suffering of others, is operating from a mixture of motivations.

Some are genuine. The authentic care for the injured. The real anger at institutional failure. The genuine commitment to the truth the system suppressed at genuine cost to the people who tried to speak it.

And some are not.

The hunger for recognition. The need to be the person who knows what others don’t. The identity built on the injured remaining injured, because their recovery would dissolve the purpose the injury sustains. The financial incentive that has quietly become the primary shaper of what gets said, what gets left unsaid, and which injured people receive the most visible platform.

Jung called this the shadow. The unacknowledged, unexamined dimension of the self that does not disappear when a person puts on the advocate’s mantle. It travels with them. Into the organization they build. Into the content they produce. Into the community they cultivate. It operates beneath the stated motivation with a consistency that only honest self-examination can reveal.

The shadow does not check the moral credentials of its host before it begins operating.

It simply operates.

Peterson was specific about what the unexamined shadow in the helper produces.

It produces the helper who needs the helped to remain helpless. Because the resolution of the suffering would dissolve the identity the suffering sustains. The organization that measures its success not by genuine improvement in the condition of the people it claimed to serve but by the growth of its own platform, its own following, its own revenue.

It produces the physician-influencer whose injured patient count has become a marketing metric as much as a clinical reality. The advocacy group whose fundraising email arrives before the clinical guidance does. The conference where speakers’ fees are negotiated before treatment protocols are discussed. The influencer who discovered that the injured were more valuable as an audience than as people to be genuinely helped, and who made that discovery without ever consciously acknowledging it.

The movement built to expose institutional self-interest has, in significant portions, developed its own institutional self-interest.

This is not a scandal. It is a pattern.

One that every serious student of human psychology predicted with precision.

Clean Your Room First

Peterson’s most unfashionable instruction is also his most psychologically precise.

Before you attempt to fix the institution, fix yourself.

Not as a permanent deferral of external action. As a sequence. As the acknowledgment that the person who has not sorted themselves, who has not faced their own shadow, examined their own motivations, taken genuine responsibility for what is within their immediate reach, does not bring clarity to the problems they set out to address.

They bring their unexamined interior into those problems.

And the problems reshape themselves around the helper’s psychology rather than around the genuine needs of the people being helped.

The medical freedom movement has a visible and largely unacknowledged version of this.

The advocates who demand institutional transparency while their own financial arrangements remain entirely opaque. The organizations that call loudly for regulatory accountability while refusing to publish their own program outcomes. The physicians who speak with authority about what the injured need without having sat with a single injured patient long enough to hear what they actually say when no recording device is running.

The person who cannot organize their own relationships with honesty, cannot examine their own anger with precision, cannot distinguish between the cause they serve and the identity the cause provides, that person is not equipped to organize a movement that genuinely serves others.

Not because the external problems they point to are not real.

Because the chaos they are avoiding in their own life will be projected outward into every reform effort they undertake.

Peterson’s sequence is not a small thing.

It is the difference between a movement that produces genuine change and one that produces a new class of people with the same incentive structures as the class they replaced.

Ressentiment: The Poison in the Well

Nietzsche identified the precise psychological poison that corrupts movements built on genuine grievance.

He called it ressentiment.

Not the grievance itself, which was often real.

But what the person chooses to do with it.

The wound that becomes an identity. The injustice that becomes a permanent residence rather than a raw material. The daily return to the scoreboard of institutional crimes, not to build something from the accounting but to confirm, again, that the world owes a debt it has not paid.

Watch it in the post-pandemic accountability space.

The daily documentation of institutional failure, delivered not as analysis that might change something but as performance, the confirmation of a community’s shared identity as the ones who know, who suffered, who were vindicated, who are still waiting for the acknowledgment they deserve.

The conference circuit where the same speakers deliver the same speeches to the same audience and the injuries remain exactly as unresolved at the end as they were at the beginning, but the platform has grown.

The social media ecosystem where the person who has been most visibly wronged is elevated not because their analysis is most rigorous but because their wound is most photogenic.

Nietzsche’s deepest observation about ressentiment is the one that stings most in this context.

It is weakness wearing the costume of moral superiority.

The strong person, in Nietzsche’s framework, the person operating from genuine psychological health, transforms their wound into something. Into understanding, into action, into the building of something that did not exist before they showed up to build it.

The person of ressentiment transforms the wound into an identity. And then protects that identity from the very healing that would dissolve its purpose.

Because if the wound heals, the identity goes with it.

And the identity is all they have.

The Internet Post Is Not the Act

There is a specific and extensively documented psychological phenomenon called moral licensing.

When people perform a virtuous act, express the correct values publicly, share the important content, visibly align themselves with the right cause, they give themselves unconscious permission to behave with less actual virtue in the areas that require genuine action.

The performance of the virtue substitutes for its enactment.

It is the mechanism behind the environmentalist who flies private. The social justice advocate who treats the people immediately around them with contempt. And the COVID accountability voice who posts daily about institutional courage while building nothing that requires any of their own.

Writing about resistance is not resistance.

Posting about courage is not courage.

Sharing the content of people who did the hard thing is not doing the hard thing.

Social media has constructed an extraordinarily efficient system for delivering the psychological rewards of moral action, the validation, the sense of contribution, the identity reinforcement, the community of the similarly outraged, without requiring the actual action.

The physician who posts about medical freedom every day from comfortable retirement does not carry the same weight as the physician still practicing, still sitting with the vaccine-injured patients the system has abandoned, still filing the reports the system makes slow and unrewarding and professionally risky.

The parent who shares the accountability content without attending the school board meeting, without reading the primary literature, without having the uncomfortable conversation with the pediatrician has performed the identity.

They have not done the work.

And the gap between the performance and the work accumulates into the specific bitterness of the person who believed they were contributing and cannot understand why nothing has changed.

The world does not change in response to posts.

It changes in response to the patient, unglamorous, unspectacular work of people who showed up, built things, kept going when the audience was not watching, and measured their success not by their follower count but by the genuine improvement in the condition of the people they were there to serve.

That work is available.

It requires something the post does not.

It requires closing the screen.

The Totalitarian Impulse in the Freedom Movement

Peterson’s most counterintuitive and most important observation is this.

The totalitarian impulse is not the property of authoritarian governments or captured institutions.

It is a feature of any movement that has decided its cause is important enough to override individual judgment.

Watch it in the medical freedom space.

The community where questioning the movement’s preferred treatment protocols is treated with the same dismissal that the mainstream directed at questioning the official guidance. Where expressing genuine uncertainty about a claim that outstrips its evidence is met with suspicion rather than engagement. Where the social cost of disagreeing with the prominent figures inside the movement is approaching the social cost of disagreeing with the prominent figures outside it.

The freedom movement that demands intellectual conformity has not escaped the structure it was built to oppose.

It replicated it.

Different totems. Same mechanism.

And the injured people inside it, the ones who came looking for genuine help and found instead a community that needed their suffering to remain uncomplicated, unambiguous, and continuously in service of the movement’s preferred narrative, are paying for it.

Peterson was explicit about where this leads.

Any collective organized around a shared framework rather than genuine inquiry will eventually become an instrument of the power that accumulates within it.

The only protection against this, the only structural protection that has ever worked, is the individual who refuses the collective mind. Who insists on examining each specific claim on its specific evidence. Who will not trade the official consensus for the movement consensus. Who has done the interior work that makes genuine independence possible rather than performing independence as a new form of belonging.

That individual is the structural enemy of every soft totalitarianism.

Including the kind wearing freedom’s clothing.

Empty Authority

Everyone speaks with authority now.

Every voice in the accountability space has a framework, a following, a body of evidence that conveniently confirms the position already held, and a tone that performs expertise regardless of whether the expertise has been genuinely earned.

Peterson identified what is absent from almost every public voice in this space.

The Logos.

Not words. The word that aligns so precisely with what is actually true that speaking it requires no performance. The Logos does not calibrate its content for the algorithm. It does not simplify beyond what the evidence actually supports because the simplified version serves the fundraising better. It does not deliver conclusions with confidence that outruns the data because confidence is the product the audience pays for.

It says what is actually there. As precisely as possible. Including the parts that are uncertain. Including the findings that complicate the preferred narrative. Including the honest acknowledgment that some claims made in the name of the movement were stronger than the evidence warranted.

The specific corruption Peterson identified in institutional medicine, the gap between what is actually known and what is communicated with the certainty that authority requires, is operating in the accountability space too.

Different direction. Same mechanism.

The influencer who knows the claim exceeds the evidence but makes it anyway because strong claims generate engagement and engagement generates revenue.

The organization that presents preliminary findings as established conclusions because the established conclusion raises more money than the honest uncertainty does.

The physician who speaks outside their actual clinical expertise with the tone of someone well within it, because the audience rewards confidence and penalizes the admission of limits.

This is not the Logos.

It is the performance of the Logos.

And the people trusting these voices deserve the genuine article.

Frankl’s Question

Viktor Frankl survived Auschwitz.

He had more legitimate claim to bitterness, to the permanent documentation of institutional evil, to the positioning of himself as the definitive voice of suffering, than almost any human being of the 20th century.

He wrote Man’s Search for Meaning instead.

Not a denial of what happened. Not a performance of forgiveness that bypassed genuine reckoning. A transformation. The raw material of survival, the specific, searing, irreplaceable clarity that only comes from having been tested at the absolute limit of human endurance, converted into something that gave millions of people across generations a framework for finding meaning in their own suffering.

He used what he survived.

Frankl asked one question of everyone who came to him having endured something terrible.

Not: what did you suffer?

Not: who wronged you?

Not: have they been held accountable?

He asked: *what did you build with it?*

That question is the only one that points toward the one freedom no system, no institution, and no pandemic policy can finally take.

The freedom to choose what you do with what was done to you.

The COVID-era movement has real raw material.

Direct knowledge of how institutional capture operates. Personal experience of what it costs to hold a position under social and professional pressure. Clinical and scientific understanding of the specific failures that occurred. The hard-won wisdom of people who were tested, who paid the cost, who held their positions when holding them was genuinely expensive.

None of that converts automatically into something useful.

It requires the choice Frankl always insisted was available even in the worst conditions.

The choice of what to build with what you survived.

The Witness and the Martyr: One Final Distinction

There is a difference between a witness and a martyr.

The witness tells the truth and gets back to work.

The martyr tells the truth and makes the telling the work.

Both required courage. Both paid genuine costs. Both have a legitimate claim on the respect of the people around them.

But they face in fundamentally different directions.

The witness is oriented toward what still needs to be done. The truth they told is the foundation for action, not the destination. They are not attached to the identity the telling produced. They would prefer, given the choice, a world in which the truth did not require personal sacrifice to speak.

The martyr is oriented toward the wound. The truth they told has become the central fact of their identity. The cost paid has become their primary credential, their primary offering, and in too many cases their primary reason for continuing to exist in the public conversation at all.

The line between them is crossed gradually and without the person noticing. Because the social rewards for the martyr identity are genuine, the validation, the recognition, the belonging of people who share the understanding of what was done and what it cost.

But the martyr identity points backward.

And everything the situation requires points forward.

The preparation of the next generation. The building of clinical structures that can hold independent judgment without fear of license review. The patient construction of communities that will sustain people through whatever comes next. The training of physicians, parents, and ordinary citizens in the specific psychological and epistemological skills that genuine independence requires.

That work does not care about your credentials. It does not require your suffering to be acknowledged before it begins. It does not need an audience.

It needs only the choice the witness makes. Every day.

Tell the truth.

And then get back to work.

The Only Question That Survives Everything

Nietzsche asked what you were building.

Jung asked whether you had examined your shadow.

Frankl asked what you had made with what you survived.

Peterson asked whether you had cleaned your room first.

The answer to all four questions is the same act.

Not a post. Not a thread. Not a conference keynote or a fundraising email or a documentary that will be watched by the audience that already agrees.

Something that exists in the world after you have made it. That serves someone who genuinely needs it. That moves the situation forward in a measurable way. That you would be equally willing to see produced by someone else, with someone else’s name on it, as long as it genuinely helped the people who were harmed.

That last condition is the test.

The person who passes it is serving the cause.

The person who cannot imagine celebrating the outcome if their name is not attached to it is serving themselves.

Both exist in this space. In significant numbers. Often in the same person, in the same day, in the same post.

The work is not to condemn either.

The work is to be honest enough about which one you are, in the private accounting that no audience sees, to do something genuinely different about it.

The foundation of this movement is real. The harm was real. The injured people are real. The institutional failures are documented and consequential and demand a genuine response.

They deserve better than advocates who have not done the interior work.

They deserve the witness who has examined their shadow, cleaned their room, and built something with what they survived.

That person exists.

There are more of them than the loudest voices suggest.

And the movement the injured actually need is built one examined, honest, forward-facing person at a time.

Starting with the question that no audience can answer for you.

Is this actually for them?

Sit with it.

Answer it honestly.

And build accordingly.

If this piece challenged you, it was meant to. If it resonated, share it with one person inside the movement who is ready to hear it. The people who were right about the last thing are the most important people available to build what comes next, if they choose the building over the mirror.

The next piece in this series examines what genuine service looks like on the other side of this reckoning. Subscribe so you don’t miss it.

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