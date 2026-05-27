A young child walked with his father through a field at the edge of their village.

The soil beneath their feet was pale and hard. No wildflowers grew along the path. No bees moved through the air. The trees at the field’s border stood thin and grey, their leaves dusted with something the child could not name.

The boy stopped and looked up at his father.

Aba, he said, “you told me that faith is like a mustard seed. That even the smallest seed can become the greatest tree. That birds come and nest in its branches.”

That is what Jesus said, his father replied. Yes

Then why is nothing growing here? The child knelt and pressed his small hand flat against the earth. The soil is dead. What happened to it?

His father was quiet for a long time.

He looked at the field. He looked at the sky, which carried a haze that had not been there when he was a boy. He thought of the water his father had drunk from a stream that no one could drink from now. He thought of the bees that had hummed in every summer of his childhood and had grown fewer and fewer until the children of this generation had never known a field loud with them.

And he thought of what had been put into the bodies of the people who worked this land. Into their blood. Into their cells. Injected in the name of protection. And all the rest, the chemicals sprayed on the food, the compounds released into the air, the invisible frequencies saturating every corner of every living environment, all of it accumulating in the soil and in the body the same way, through the same logic, by the same hands.

Someone decided, the father said slowly, that the things which make life possible were less important than the things which make profit possible.

The boy looked at his hand still resting on the dry earth.

Can we fix it?

His father sat down beside him on the ground. He reached into his pocket and held out a single seed, small and dark and almost invisible in his palm.

Jesus said the kingdom of heaven is like this, he said. Not because it is already great. But because greatness is already inside it, waiting. Waiting for the right soil. Waiting for the right hands to place it there. Waiting for someone to believe in what cannot yet be seen.

But the soil is dead.

Then we must heal the soil first.

The boy was quiet. Then-

Is it too late?

His father looked at the seed.

He thought of the researchers working in the dark, publishing truth at the cost of their careers. He thought of the farmers returning to old ways, rebuilding the microbial life of their land without chemicals and without permission from anyone. He thought of the parents choosing differently for their children. The communities growing their own food. The people waking up to what had been done to the earth and to their bodies and choosing, every day, something different.

He thought of his own son, kneeling in dead soil, asking the right question, with enough life in him yet to care about the answer.

No, he said. It is not too late.

But it requires what the mustard seed has always required.

Someone willing to plant it.

Someone willing to tend it.

Someone with enough faith to believe in what they cannot yet see growing.

The boy looked at the seed in his father’s hand.

Then he reached out and took it.

He pressed it gently into the earth.

And they sat together in the silence of a field that was not yet healed but had just, in one small place, been given the chance to begin.