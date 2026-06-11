The Nuremberg Code 2.0
The Nuremberg Code was written in 1947 in the aftermath of some of the darkest medical crimes in human history. It exists for one reason to ensure that what was done to human beings without their knowledge or consent would never happen again.
Its principles are not suggestions. They are the foundation of ethical medicine and they are unambiguous.
Voluntary consent is absolutely essential. No coercion. No pressure. No threat of losing your job, your freedom, or your ability to participate in society. The subject must be free to make a genuinely informed decision or the entire premise of ethical medicine collapses.
During the COVID pandemic, that code was violated. Systematically. Globally. By governments, institutions, employers, and health authorities who mandated or coerced participation in experimental genetic injections that had never completed long-term safety trials and were being administered under emergency authorisation.
People lost jobs. Lost careers. Were barred from travel, from restaurants, from hospitals, from their own families, for refusing to consent to a medical intervention they had every legal and ethical right to decline.
That is not a grey area. That is not a difficult question.
That is a violation of the most fundamental principles of informed consent that the civilised world agreed upon after Nuremberg.
And not one government, not one health authority, not one international body has been held to account for it.
The code exists. The violations are documented. The injured are still here.. still suffering, still being dismissed, still waiting for an acknowledgment that never comes.
The time for the Nuremberg Code is not the past.
The time is now.
Those responsible must be named. The record must be set straight. And the principles that were supposed to protect every human being on this earth from medical coercion must be restore, loudly, publicly, and without apology.
We remember what the code was written for.
And we remember what was done.
And why haven't we the global people made them accountable yet .
CONditioning 19 was such a premeditated holocaust, I find it difficult to entertain the narrative that these injections were somehow 'untested'. Those steering the ship, knew exactly what the intentions were at executive level at least, of what the ongoing atrocity / operation continues to be, and was manufactured for. It prepared the public using elevated levels of precision trauma based coercion, torture and terrorism methods, for what the social engineers had waiting in the wings for the next scenes. Every scripted 'reaction' was coincidently a step towards the Agenda 21 / 2030 ideology specific politicians in all UN countries signed up for- often I'm sure as directed bybtheir handlers- and those politicians that now make up political parties continue to be complicit with of note - being the veilcraft of the inversion of this 'agreement', ensuring the general public have not given concent let alone being sufficiently informed of the reality of any of it.
Through the rehashed theatre of contagion and pandemics, and of course LOCKSTEP cooperation from all UN signatory countries, the 'benefits' of BS19 was that it revealed to a minority at least, how spoon fed 'reality' is scripted by perception management to facilitate agendas of those thinking of themselves as more equal and more enlightened than others. In some cases, like the CONjob 19, these aggressive strategies for nudging, normalisation and subjugation, these exercises are war gamed in table top exercises- e.g Event 201, SPARS- where the operational aspects of the future pantomimed 'emergencies' are portrayed as being addressed, and the knowing players are more being informed in theory rehearsal/ 'reading' of the future plamned performance for the benefit of the public. Although they are then plated up for the susceptible by perception management who are completely ignorant of the premeditation, obviously the informed and complicit includes incentivised individuals that are levers of completely scripted media, politicians and talking heads that are all at least initially- as in tune as the direction requires, but absolutely relies on the willing order following public, the militias that ignore crimes of govern/ment / perception management- the propaganda machine violence particularly that should be labelled for what it is- terrorism- something most western countries laws refer to as a crime still. Essentially the complicit and ignorant players / the useful idiots that prop up these govCo supported operations are what ensures it continues as the media pretends it has manufactured the publics consent, and while many organisations pretend to be representatives of the people- unions, 'journalists', human rights organisations, those in bureaucratic positions, politicians, we should recognise them as the useful idiots they are, as they rush towards their own demise, further enslavement or obsolescence.
To the elitist scum that push and finance and facilitate these operations, YOU are the sacrifice, THEY are prepared to make.
This war on reality is a war that does not end, as these great lies need constant propaganda to uphold the establishment in
a position of authority to the susceptible, in spite of the magnitude of their crimes.