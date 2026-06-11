The Nuremberg Code was written in 1947 in the aftermath of some of the darkest medical crimes in human history. It exists for one reason to ensure that what was done to human beings without their knowledge or consent would never happen again.

Its principles are not suggestions. They are the foundation of ethical medicine and they are unambiguous.

Voluntary consent is absolutely essential. No coercion. No pressure. No threat of losing your job, your freedom, or your ability to participate in society. The subject must be free to make a genuinely informed decision or the entire premise of ethical medicine collapses.

During the COVID pandemic, that code was violated. Systematically. Globally. By governments, institutions, employers, and health authorities who mandated or coerced participation in experimental genetic injections that had never completed long-term safety trials and were being administered under emergency authorisation.

People lost jobs. Lost careers. Were barred from travel, from restaurants, from hospitals, from their own families, for refusing to consent to a medical intervention they had every legal and ethical right to decline.

That is not a grey area. That is not a difficult question.

That is a violation of the most fundamental principles of informed consent that the civilised world agreed upon after Nuremberg.

And not one government, not one health authority, not one international body has been held to account for it.

The code exists. The violations are documented. The injured are still here.. still suffering, still being dismissed, still waiting for an acknowledgment that never comes.

The time for the Nuremberg Code is not the past.

The time is now.

Those responsible must be named. The record must be set straight. And the principles that were supposed to protect every human being on this earth from medical coercion must be restore, loudly, publicly, and without apology.

We remember what the code was written for.

And we remember what was done.