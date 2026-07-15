Carl Jung, the Collective Shadow, and the Complete Psychology of the COVID Era

Carl Jung died in 1961. He never saw a pandemic briefing, a vaccine passport, or a Twitter mob destroying a scientist’s career for publishing inconvenient data. He did not need to. He had already mapped the psychological territory with a precision that reads, sixty years later, less like historical scholarship and more like prophecy. This essay is a synthesis of his complete framework applied to the era we have just lived through, and the era we are still navigating. It is the most important psychological lens available for understanding what happened, why it happened, and what it means for each of us individually and for the civilization we share. — Kenny Carmody

PROLOGUE: THE PSYCHOLOGIST WHO SAW IT COMING

In 1957, Carl Gustav Jung published a small book with a large title.

The Undiscovered Self.

He wrote it in a state of genuine urgency. Not the performed urgency of the public intellectual positioning themselves on the right side of history. The urgency of an old man who had watched the 20th century produce its catastrophes and was trying, before he died, to say the one thing that he believed most needed saying.

The thing he said was this.

The greatest danger facing humanity is not the atom bomb. Not political tyranny. Not economic collapse or environmental destruction or any of the external threats that occupied the attention of the mid-century world.

The greatest danger is the inner one.

The danger of the individual who has lost contact with their own interior. Who has surrendered the slow, difficult, privately conducted work of genuine self-knowledge to the collective, to the mass movement, the ideological framework, the institutional authority, the unanimous room and who has thereby become available for possession.

Psychological possession. The state in which the unconscious forces, the unexamined shadow, the activated archetype, the collective emotion, operate through a person without their awareness. In which the individual believes they are thinking when they are being thought. Believes they are choosing when they are being chosen by forces they have never examined.

Jung had watched this happen in Germany in the 1930s. He watched educated, philosophically sophisticated, culturally advanced people surrender their individual judgment to a collective movement with a speed that defied every comfortable assumption about the relationship between education and conscience.

He spent the rest of his life trying to explain the mechanism.

By 2020, the mechanism was running again.

In updated form. With updated language. Through updated instruments.

But structurally identical to everything he had described.

This essay is the complete psychological portrait of what Jung saw coming and what we lived through.

PART ONE: THE MASS PSYCHOSIS

Jung’s most alarming claim, the one his colleagues resisted most, was about the relationship between civilization and madness.

He argued that entire societies could lose their minds.

Not metaphorically. Not in the sense of making poor collective decisions. In the clinical sense. The sense in which the individual psyche loses contact with reality, retreats into a constructed narrative that feels more true than what the senses actually report, and becomes psychologically organized around the defense of that narrative against the reality that threatens it.

He called this mass psychosis. And he was specific about its preconditions.

The first precondition is the loosening of individual psychological identity, the erosion of the genuine self that Jung spent his career trying to help his patients build. The person who has not done the work of differentiation from the collective, who has not developed a stable, examined, genuinely personal perspective on reality, is available for possession by the collective in a way that the individuated person is not.

The second precondition is the presence of an activating force, a fear, a crisis, a threat, real or manufactured or some combination of both, that bypasses the individual’s rational evaluation and speaks directly to the archaic layers of the psyche. The layers that predate conscious thought. The layers organized around survival, around belonging, around the terror of the unknown threat.

When these two conditions are present simultaneously, a population of psychologically undifferentiated individuals and an activating crisis, the collective psychosis becomes possible.

Not inevitable. Possible. And in the absence of the countervailing force Jung identified, the conscious, differentiated, individuated individual who refuses the possession, highly likely.

Now look at March 2020.

The population that encountered the COVID crisis was not psychologically random. It was the product of specific historical conditions. Decades of atomization, the progressive destruction of genuine community, genuine local belonging, genuine face-to-face social fabric, had produced a population of individuals who were, in the Jungian sense, unusually undifferentiated. Unusually dependent on mediated sources of identity and meaning. Unusually vulnerable to the specific mechanisms of collective emotion.

Into this population, an activating force arrived.

Not just the virus. The communication of the virus. The daily briefings. The accumulating death counter. The language of warfare, sacrifice, and collective salvation. The visual imagery of the spreading red maps. All of it calibrated, whether deliberately or through the structural logic of attention-based media, to activate the deepest layers of the human terror response.

The mass psychosis did not require conspiracy.

It required the two preconditions Jung described.

A psychologically underprepared population.

And an activating crisis.

Both were present.

And what followed, the speed of collective opinion formation, the intensity of emotion directed at designated enemies, the complete suspension of ordinary critical evaluation in enormous proportions of otherwise intelligent people — was exactly what Jung said would follow.

The mass psychosis does not feel like madness from inside it.

It feels like clarity.

Like finally seeing what was always true.

Like joining something larger and more important than your small individual self.

That feeling is the symptom.

PART TWO: THE SHADOW AND ITS PROJECTION

Of all Jung’s contributions to human self-understanding, the concept of the shadow is perhaps the most practically important.

And the most consistently misunderstood.

The shadow is not simply the bad parts of a person. It is not the repository of their worst impulses, their cruelty, their capacity for harm. These may be part of it, but the shadow is larger and more subtle.

The shadow is the totality of what has been excluded from the conscious self-image. Everything that did not fit the persona, the mask of socially acceptable identity, has been pushed into the shadow. Everything that was too frightening, too shameful, too inconsistent with the identity the person needed to maintain in order to function in their particular social environment.

This means that genuinely positive qualities can live in the shadow. The artistic sensitivity of the person raised in a family that valued only practical achievement. The capacity for genuine emotion in the person who was rewarded only for analytical composure.

But it also means that the shadow accumulates the specific psychological material most dangerous when projected.

Fear. Doubt. Unacknowledged mortality terror. The suppressed awareness of one’s own fragility, one’s own potential for error, one’s own complicity in systems whose functioning one has never fully examined.

The pandemic produced a specific shadow accumulation in the compliant majority that Jung would have identified immediately.

Genuine fear of the virus. The specific, embodied, prehistoric terror of the invisible pathogen.

Doubt about whether the interventions they had accepted were truly as safe and effective as they were told. Doubt suppressed below consciousness because its acknowledgment would threaten the entire structure of compliance they had organized their identity around.

Grief for what the compliance had cost. The births attended alone. The deaths witnessed only through screens. The children’s faces hidden behind masks. The specific human losses that could not be acknowledged as losses because acknowledging them would require questioning whether the compliance had been necessary.

All of this accumulated in the shadow.

And the shadow did what it always does when it accumulates sufficient pressure.

It projected.

The unvaccinated became the container for everything the vaccinated could not hold.

They were selfish, carrying the projection of the resentment people felt but could not express toward the institutions that had restricted their lives.

They were dangerous, carrying the projection of the fear that vaccination had not, in fact, resolved.

They were irrational, carrying the projection of the doubt that the vaccinated had suppressed rather than examined.

The intensity of the hostility directed at the unvaccinated was never proportional to the epidemiological risk they actually posed.

It was proportional to the size of the shadow being projected.

Jung’s diagnostic principle is precise here: the more violently a person insists on the evil of the other, the more certain you can be that they are encountering their own rejected psychological contents in the mirror.

The withdrawal of that projection, the honest, uncomfortable, personally costly recognition that what one despised in the other was one’s own unacknowledged material, is the only genuine resolution of the dynamic.

It cannot be argued into existence.

It can only be arrived at through the specific interior work that Jung spent his career trying to make possible.

PART THREE: THE PERSONA AND THE LITERAL MASK

Jung wrote extensively about the persona, the psychological mask that every functioning social being constructs and wears.

Not deceptively. Necessarily. The persona is the interface between the individual interior and the social exterior. It manages the presentation of the self in ways that make social cooperation possible. Every profession has one. Every social role has one.

The persona becomes problematic not when it exists but when it is mistaken for the self.

When the physician forgets that the clinical authority is a mask, not a person. When the public health official forgets that the institutional spokesperson role is a presentation, not a conscience. When the citizen forgets that the compliant community member identity is a social performance, not a moral position.

The pandemic produced a specific persona crisis at every level of the social structure simultaneously.

And then it added something Jung never encountered in his clinical work.

It made the persona literal.

The mask.

The physical object placed on the face that became, simultaneously, the most visible symbol of the psychological dynamic Jung had spent his career describing.

The persona literally covering the face.

The social performance of compliance made tangible and visible and required.

And the specific, documented psychological effect of the literal mask on the people wearing it, the research on identity and behavioral contagion through physical anonymity, illuminates the Jungian dynamic with unusual clarity.

When the face is covered, the persona is amplified. The individual behind the mask becomes less visible, to others and, in a specific psychological sense, to themselves. The personal accountability that comes from being seen as a specific, named, individual person is reduced. The behaviors that the fully visible individual might not have chosen become available.

The neighbor who reported the unmasked walker. The professional who filed the complaint against the questioning colleague. The ordinary person who participated in the social media destruction of the dissenting scientist.

All of them were wearing masks.

The literal and the psychological mask were reinforcing each other.

Jung would have recognized the arrangement immediately.

The systematic covering of the face as the systematic amplification of the persona, the social role, the institutional identity, the collective emotion, at the expense of the individual person behind it.

PART FOUR: THE ARCHETYPES THAT WERE ACTIVATED

Jung’s concept of archetypes is one of his most important and most frequently trivialized contributions.

The archetypes are not symbols to be applied decoratively to narratives. They are structural features of the human psyche, patterns of image, emotion, and behavior so deeply embedded in the biological substrate of human consciousness that they appear across every culture, every era, every geographical location in which human beings have organized their experience into story.

They operate below the level of individual choice. They are activated by specific conditions. And when they are activated, they produce responses, emotional, behavioral, and social, that are largely automatic, largely pre-rational, and largely beyond the control of the individual who is experiencing them.

The COVID communication and management apparatus activated multiple archetypes simultaneously.

With a precision that suggests either extraordinary sophistication or extraordinary luck. Possibly both.

The Great Threat — the primordial fear of the invisible destroyer. The plague archetype, among the oldest in the human repertoire, activated by the imagery of the spreading contagion, the daily death count, the language of war against an invisible enemy. This archetype bypasses the cortical evaluation systems entirely. It speaks directly to the brainstem. To the survival circuitry that preceded rational thought by millions of years.

The Great Mother — in her nurturing form, the protective authority that offers safety in exchange for proximity and obedience. The government that will take care of you. The institution that will manage the threat so you do not have to. The warmth of being held by something larger than your frightened individual self. This archetype produced the specific, intense, irrational gratitude that many people felt toward the public health authorities in the early pandemic, a gratitude disproportionate to anything the authorities had actually done, but proportionate to the depth of the archetypal need being met.

The Hero — the ordinary person called to an extraordinary act that will save the community. The vaccination rollout was structured around this archetype with extraordinary deliberateness. The call to adventure. The decisive act. The transformation. The gift of salvation to the community. The vaccine as the hero’s weapon. The social media announcement as the hero’s return.

The Scapegoat — the designated carrier of the community’s shadow. The figure who must bear the projected badness that the community cannot hold about itself. The unvaccinated. The questioning physician. The dissenting scientist. Each of these figures occupied the scapegoat position in the pandemic narrative, the repository of everything frightening, irrational, and dangerous that the community needed to locate somewhere outside itself.

The Trickster — the archetype of disruption, chaos, and the exposure of what has been hidden. The virus itself functioned as a Trickster in the Jungian sense. It did not behave as the models predicted. It distributed its harm in patterns that contradicted the official narrative of universal equal risk. It appeared and disappeared and mutated and surprised in ways that made certainty look foolish and humility look prescient.

The Trickster cannot be managed. It can only be listened to.

The pandemic institutions tried to manage it.

The “virus” continued to trickster.

PART FIVE: THE INFLATION OF AUTHORITY

Jung identified inflation as one of the most psychologically dangerous states available.

The state in which the ego, the ordinary, bounded, limited human self, becomes identified with something vastly larger than itself. An archetype. An institution. A historical role. The certainty that one is the vehicle for something of cosmic importance.

The inflated person does not experience overreach. They experience finally being adequate to their importance.

The COVID era produced inflation at institutional scale.

The public health official who had spent a career in bureaucratic anonymity suddenly found themselves at the center of global attention, shaping the behavior of hundreds of millions of people, consulted by governments, quoted by newspapers, making daily appearances on television screens in every country on earth.

The ego, under those conditions, does not remain the same size.

It expands to fill the space it is given.

And the inflated ego does not ask whether it should be making these decisions. It asks how to maintain the position from which the decisions flow.

This is why the experts who should have been most uncertain were consistently most certain.

Why the officials who should have updated their positions most readily defended them most aggressively.

Why the acknowledgment of error, the most scientifically basic of all responses to new evidence, became so extraordinarily rare and so politically costly.

Acknowledging error requires deflation.

And the inflated ego experiences deflation as annihilation.

Jung was clear about how inflation resolves.

Either consciously, through the voluntary relinquishment of the identification, the willingness to be ordinary again, to be wrong, to be limited, to be the ordinary human being rather than the historic figure.

Or catastrophically, through an external event that punctures the identification without the person’s cooperation.

The catastrophic deflation is always more damaging.

Not just to the individual, but to everyone who organized their safety around the authority the individual was claiming.

The people who trusted most completely are the ones most injured when the inflation collapses.

This is the specific, Jungian description of what the COVID reckoning will produce.

Not the punishment of the wicked.

The catastrophic deflation of the inflated.

And the damage that deflation causes to the populations who built their safety on what was being inflated.

PART SIX: ENANTIODROMIA — WHEN EVERYTHING BECAME ITS OPPOSITE

Heraclitus observed it first. Jung named it precisely.

Enantiodromia: the tendency of things, when pushed to their extreme, to become their opposite.

The ascetic who becomes a glutton. The revolutionary who becomes the tyrant. The protective structure that becomes the prison.

It is one of the most consistently observable patterns in psychological and historical life. And it operated during the COVID era with textbook precision.

Medicine, pushed to its institutional extreme, became the primary instrument of coercion. The system built to protect bodily autonomy became the system that suspended it. The professionals trained in informed consent administered its systematic violation.

Safety, pushed to its extreme, became danger. The lockdowns designed to protect the vulnerable isolated them, denied them care, and in many cases accelerated the very deaths the isolation was meant to prevent. The school closures designed to protect children produced educational, psychological, and developmental damage that will be measured for a generation.

Science, pushed to its institutional extreme, became anti-science. The bodies claiming to represent scientific authority systematically suppressed the mechanisms that make science function: open debate, replication, dissent, revision. The claim to consensus became the instrument for ending inquiry.

Trust, demanded without limit, produced distrust at a scale that no subsequent communication effort has been able to repair.

This is enantiodromia.

The principle, pushed to its extreme, destroys the thing it was meant to protect.

Jung’s clinical response to this dynamic is always the same.

The integration of the opposite. The conscious acknowledgment of the counter-force before it reaches the extreme at which it must flip catastrophically.

The medicine that acknowledges its capacity for harm can protect against that harm.

The safety that acknowledges its capacity for becoming a cage can protect against becoming one.

The science that acknowledges the limits of its current knowledge can protect the inquiry that genuine science requires.

The institutions that could not make this acknowledgment produced the enantiodromia.

And the reckoning is, in part, the enantiodromia completing itself.

The complete opposite arriving because the principle was pushed too far without the integrating awareness that could have interrupted it.

PART SEVEN: THE WOUNDED HEALER AND THE CRISIS OF MEDICINE

The Chiron myth. The greatest healer in Greek mythology, teacher of Asclepius, physician to the gods, was himself wounded by a poisoned arrow. Immortal, he could not die from the wound. Unable to heal it, he carried it forever.

Jung drew on this myth to identify something essential about the healing relationship.

The healer who has not encountered their own suffering is not a fully formed healer. They are a technician.

The wound is not incidental to the healer. It is what opens the space for genuine compassion. For the recognition that the suffering other is not a presenting complaint to be processed but a person encountering the universal human experience of limitation, pain, and the body’s ultimate failure to sustain itself.

Medicine entered COVID with a wound it had not examined.

The wound of progressive de-humanization. The decades-long movement away from the relational and toward the procedural. Away from clinical judgment and toward protocol compliance. Away from the specific person in the bed and toward the population-level statistic.

The pandemic asked medicine to do what this unexamined wound had made structurally impossible: hold the full complexity of individual patient variation against population-level recommendations, exercise independent moral judgment in conditions of genuine uncertainty, and carry the personal weight of decisions that could not be entirely delegated to guidelines.

Many physicians could not do it.

Not because they lacked intelligence.

Because the wound, the atrophying of independent moral and clinical agency over decades of institutional conditioning , had been there long enough to feel like normal functioning.

The Wounded Healer is, in Jung’s framework, the most valuable healer available.

But only if they have done the work of knowing their wound.

The unexamined wound in medicine is the specific psychological material that the COVID reckoning is beginning to expose.

The work of knowing it, honestly, institutionally, individually, is the precondition for the genuine healing that medicine needs to provide.

To the COVID-injured patients it has not yet adequately served.

And to itself.

PART EIGHT: THE SENEX SHADOW AND THE AUTHORITARIAN FATHER

Jung described the Senex. the Old King, the wise elder, as the archetype of structure, tradition, and legitimate authority earned through long experience and genuine wisdom.

But the Senex, like every archetype, has a shadow.

The shadow Senex is rigid, self-referencing, intolerant of questioning, unable to endure the challenge of the new. He has confused his position with wisdom. He mistakes compliance with respect. He experiences the genuine question as a threat rather than as the invitation to deeper understanding that genuine intellectual authority would welcome.

Medical institutions entered COVID wearing the persona of the wise Senex.

Centuries of accumulated knowledge. Genuine expertise. The institutional memory of clinical practice and the hard-won structures of scientific evaluation built through real suffering and real error over real decades.

This was real and deserved genuine respect.

But under the pressure of the pandemic, the Senex shadow emerged with a completeness that will require careful examination.

The regulatory bodies that should have demanded complete safety data accelerated approval and suppressed signals.

The professional associations that should have protected dissenting clinicians investigated them.

The journals that should have published challenging data rejected it.

The medical communicators who should have modeled the tolerance of uncertainty performed certainty that the underlying data did not warrant.

The shadow Senex does not say: I may be wrong. He says: I am the standard by which wrongness is defined.

He does not update. He defends.

He does not engage the questioning voice. He silences it.

Not through argument, argument would require genuine engagement with the substance of the challenge. Through authority. Through the mechanisms of credentialing, licensing, defunding, and deplatforming that make the institutional position the condition for professional survival.

Jung’s understanding of the shadow Senex is specific.

The rigid father who cannot tolerate questioning is not projecting strength.

He is projecting the terror of a man who knows, somewhere below consciousness, that his authority is less solid than it claims.

The institution that cannot be questioned is not confident.

It is afraid.

And the COVID reckoning is the question arriving at a scale the shadow Senex cannot continue to manage.

PART NINE: THE PUER AETERNUS AND THE INFANTILIZATION OF POPULATIONS

Against the Senex stands the Puer Aeternus. The eternal child.

In Jung’s typology, the Puer is the psychological orientation that refuses the weight of genuine adulthood. That prefers the warmth of dependence to the cold exposure of independent authority. That wants to be told, protected, managed, and absolved of the full weight of its own decisions.

The Puer is not weak. It is often brilliant, creative, and genuinely charming. What it lacks is not intelligence but the specific willingness to bear consequence. To stand in uncertainty without an authority to resolve it. To make a decision whose error is entirely one’s own responsibility.

The COVID response was organized, in significant part, around meeting the Puer’s needs.

Not the adult citizen who could evaluate risk, weigh evidence, and make genuinely independent medical decisions.

The child who needed to be told what was safe and what was dangerous and what they must do to be protected and to protect others.

The language of the briefings. The imagery of the communications. The construction of every policy announcement as the benevolent parent’s guidance to the dependent child.

And the Puer culture, conditioned over decades of progressive institutional dependency, received the offer with the relief of the child whose anxiety is finally managed.

Someone else will carry the weight of this decision.

Jung’s prescription for the Puer is not punishment. It is invitation.

The invitation to carry weight. To make a genuine decision, not validated by authority, not endorsed by consensus, and bear the full moral consequence of it.

That weight is not a burden in the negative sense.

It is the definition of genuine adulthood.

And a civilization that has spent decades constructing the conditions for its own infantilization, through the progressive expansion of the managing state, the progressive erosion of genuine individual health agency, the progressive delegation of personal judgment to institutional expertise, arrived at 2020 with a population of Puer adults who were psychologically prepared for exactly the management that was offered to them.

The reckoning includes this recognition.

The recovery of genuine adult agency is not a political project.

It is a psychological one.

PART TEN: EVIL AS THE ABSENCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS

Jung’s most demanding and most important contribution to the ethics of the COVID era is his understanding of evil.

He did not locate evil primarily in malice. In the consciously chosen desire to harm.

He located it in the absence of consciousness. In the failure of the specific, active, morally engaged thinking that asks: what am I participating in?

The shadow, unexamined, does not stay still. It acts. Through the person who is certain they are operating from their best self. Through the professional who is confident their compliance is care. Through the administrator who believes their protocol is ethical because it is procedurally correct and institutionally endorsed.

The COVID era produced harm through the Jungian mechanism with a completeness that makes it an almost clinical demonstration of his framework.

The harm was not primarily produced by people who chose harm.

It was produced by people who had stopped asking whether what they were doing was right.

The physician who administered without engaging genuinely with the specific patient’s risk profile. The regulator who approved without reading the subgroup data. The administrator who drafted the exclusion policy without examining who it would harm. The journalist who repeated the narrative without examining its sourcing.

No single act of darkness. An accumulation of small failures of consciousness so ordinary that no individual actor could identify the moment it became something wrong.

Jung drew on Hannah Arendt’s analysis of Eichmann, the architect of the Holocaust who was neither monster nor fanatic but bureaucrat, processing paperwork, following procedures, advancing his career, to identify the mechanism.

The absence of thinking. Not stupidity. Not cowardice, necessarily.

The specific suspension of the active, questioning, morally engaged consciousness that asks what it is participating in and what that participation means.

That suspension, distributed across a system large enough, produces outcomes that no individual actor would consciously choose and that the system as a whole cannot acknowledge because no single person made the decision.

This is the deepest Jungian diagnosis of the COVID era.

Not that bad people did bad things.

That enough good people stopped asking whether what they were doing was right.

And that the accumulated weight of that suspension, distributed across regulatory agencies, medical institutions, media organizations, governmental bodies, and the millions of ordinary compliance acts of ordinary people, produced the harm that is now being measured.

The Jungian prescription is the same one it has always been.

Consciousness.

Not heroism. Not the dramatic single act of refusal.

The daily, specific, unglamorous, ongoing practice of asking the question that consciousness requires.

What am I actually participating in?

PART ELEVEN: THE TRANSCENDENT FUNCTION AND THE PATH BEYOND POLARIZATION

By 2021, the social landscape had been reduced to a binary.

The compliant and the resistant. The safe and the dangerous. The scientific and the conspiratorial.

The space between these poles, where genuine inquiry, genuine complexity, and genuine nuance had always lived, had been methodically destroyed by the structural incentives of every institution involved in the pandemic response.

Media organizations whose business model rewards the binary.

Social platforms whose algorithms amplify polarization because engagement and outrage are the same metric.

Political systems whose incentive structures reward the clearest possible distinction between inside and outside.

And the psyches of ordinary people, under sufficient pressure, retreating from the exhausting complexity of genuine inquiry into the relief of the team.

Jung had a term for the psychological function that becomes available precisely at the point of maximum polarization.

The Transcendent Function.

It arises at the point of maximum tension between two opposing positions that cannot be reconciled by argument. Not by choosing one side. Not by compromising between them. But by holding both simultaneously, in genuine tension, long enough for something genuinely new to emerge.

The third position. The one that neither side could produce from within itself.

The Transcendent Function is not available to the person who has committed their identity to one of the poles.

It is available only to the person who has done the specific interior work of holding the full complexity of the situation, the genuine concern for public health and the genuine concern for individual autonomy simultaneously; the genuine acknowledgment of institutional failure and the genuine respect for real expertise simultaneously, without resolving the tension prematurely into the comfort of a team.

The people who maintained this capacity throughout the pandemic were not numerous.

They were recognizable.

They were the ones who could say: this virus is real and seriously dangerous for some people, and this response has caused serious harm to other people and both of these things are true simultaneously and neither cancels the other and the honest response to the situation requires holding both.

That position is psychologically demanding. It is socially unrewarded. It generates neither the validation of the compliant community nor the belonging of the resister community.

It generates only the specific, quiet, privately experienced satisfaction of someone who has refused to let the situation simplify them.

That refusal is the Transcendent Function in practice.

And it is the psychological capacity the next crisis will most urgently require.

PART TWELVE: WESTERN CIVILIZATION’S SHADOW AND THE PANDEMIC

The COVID response did not emerge from nowhere.

It emerged from a civilization that had spent centuries developing a specific set of capacities and suppressing a specific set of others.

The capacities: rational analysis, technical control, scientific methodology, institutional organization, the management of natural processes through the application of human intelligence.

The suppressions: the relationship with natural death, the tolerance of biological uncertainty, the genuine encounter with human limitation, the acceptance that some things cannot be managed, only accepted.

This is what Jung called the collective shadow of Western civilization.

Everything that did not fit the self-image of the rational, progressive, scientifically empowered civilization. The mortality that was medicalized and institutionalized and removed from ordinary domestic life. The aging that was treated as a cosmetic problem. The biological vulnerability that was framed as a deficiency to be corrected rather than a condition to be honestly lived with.

The pandemic arrived into this civilizational shadow with surgical precision.

It activated precisely the material that had been most thoroughly suppressed.

Mortality. The arbitrary, unmanageable, deeply biological fact of human death.

The fear response was not proportional to the epidemiological risk for most of the population.

It was proportional to the size of the civilizational shadow being activated.

A culture that had spent generations refusing the genuine encounter with death, that had medicated it, institutionalized it, outsourced it to specialists, hidden it behind curtains and replaced it with the imagery of peaceful management, encountered a virus and responded with the full, concentrated, unprocessed terror of everything it had refused to examine for generations.

The COVID response was, in the Jungian sense, the return of the repressed at civilizational scale.

The specific, unavoidable, catastrophic return of the material that had been suppressed long enough to produce the pressure required for exactly this kind of explosive eruption.

The integration of that shadow, the genuine, honest, culturally mature encounter with death, limitation, biological uncertainty, and the radical vulnerability of the human condition, is the deeper civilizational work that the COVID reckoning is making available.

Frightening. Necessary. Ultimately, the only path toward a civilization that can face its own mortality with the honesty that genuine flourishing requires.

PART THIRTEEN: INDIVIDUATION — THE ONLY ANTIDOTE

Throughout this essay, every Jungian diagnosis has pointed in the same direction.

Toward the same antidote.

Individuation.

The process, lifelong, demanding, privately conducted, never completed of becoming genuinely, irreducibly, distinctly yourself. Not the self constructed by collective expectation, institutional demand, or cultural conditioning. The actual self. The one that exists when all of that falls away.

It is the hardest work a human being can undertake.

And it is precisely what the mass psychological events of the COVID era were organized, whether deliberately or through the structural logic of institutional power, to prevent.

The persona to maintain. The shadow to project. The archetype to inhabit. The collective emotion to merge with. The Puer dependency to sustain. The inflation to participate in. The absence of consciousness to normalize.

All of it, in the Jungian framework, is the undoing of individuation.

All of it produces the psychologically undifferentiated individual who is available for possession by the collective in ways that the genuinely individuated person is not.

The individuated person is not immune to the pandemic’s pressures.

They felt the fear. They felt the social pressure. They felt the exclusion and the professional threat and the accumulated weight of the unanimous room.

But they had something the unindividuated person did not.

An interior that was dense enough, examined enough, genuinely their own enough, that the collective could not fully occupy it.

The shadow they had examined could not be as easily manipulated through projection.

The persona they wore consciously could not as easily replace the person underneath it.

The archetype they recognized could not as easily operate through them without their awareness.

The inflation they had encountered in themselves could not as easily blind them to it in others.

The Puer in them had been sufficiently confronted that the managing authority could not as easily assume the parental position.

The absence of consciousness they had learned to interrupt in themselves could not as easily produce the specific, ordinary, accumulated harm that the unexamined does.

This is the Jungian case for individuation not as personal development but as civic and civilizational responsibility.

The individuated person is not a threat to genuine community.

They are its precondition.

Because genuine community is built from genuinely differentiated individuals who have chosen to be in relationship, as distinct selves, with distinct perspectives, maintaining the genuine plurality that makes collective wisdom possible, rather than from the undifferentiated mass that submerges the individual in the collective emotion.

The work of individuation is the most important work available to anyone who has understood what the COVID era revealed.

Not the political work. Not the institutional accountability work, however legitimate that work is.

The interior work.

The daily, private, unglamorous commitment to genuine self-knowledge.

To the examination of the shadow.

To the wearing of the persona consciously.

To the recognition of the archetype as it activates.

To the refusal of inflation.

To the exercise of genuine consciousness.

To the building of the interior that the next collective possession attempt will find genuinely harder to occupy.

EPILOGUE: THE INDIVIDUAL AS THE CARRIER

Jung made a claim toward the end of his life that remains the most important thing he ever said.

Civilization is not saved by movements.

It is carried by individuals.

Not the heroic individual. Not the exceptional, exceptional human being who rises above the mass to change history.

The ordinary individual who has done the extraordinary work of becoming genuinely themselves.

Who has examined their shadow carefully enough to stop projecting it.

Who has worn their persona consciously enough to know when they are performing rather than being.

Who has built enough genuine interior life to maintain independent judgment when the collective demands they surrender it.

Who has done the work that the collective cannot do for them and that no institution can provide.

That individual, multiplied by enough, is what changes the trajectory of civilizations.

Not by overthrowing the existing structure.

By being genuinely present within it as a differentiated, conscious, morally engaged self that the structure cannot fully absorb.

The grain of sand that the machine cannot process smoothly.

The voice that the unanimous room discovers is not unanimous.

The single dissenting confederate in Milgram’s experiment who reduced compliance from 65 percent to 10 percent.

Not because they were braver or smarter or more virtuous.

Because they had done the work that made genuine choice possible.

The COVID era was, among many other things, a test of how many people had done that work.

The answer was sobering.

But not hopeless.

Because the work is available.

Right now.

To everyone reading this.

The examination of the shadow.

The conscious wearing of the persona.

The recognition of the archetype.

The refusal of inflation.

The exercise of genuine consciousness in the place of automatic compliance.

The building of the interior that the next test will require.

Jung’s final warning was not despair.

It was a challenge.

*The salvation of the world consists in the salvation of the individual soul.*

Not the salvation of the institution.

Not the salvation of the movement.

Not the salvation of the political project or the regulatory system or the medical establishment.

The individual soul.

Yours.

Mine.

Each of us, doing the work that only each of us can do.

Building the interior that the civilization needs more than it needs any policy, any leader, or any collective declaration of intent.

The COVID era revealed how many people had not yet done that work.

The reckoning now underway is creating the conditions under which more people might.

That possibility, quiet, demanding, privately pursued, collectively transformative, is the most important thing that Jung spent his life trying to make available.

It remains available.

The work begins with you.

It always does.

It always has.

Carl Gustav Jung. 1875 — 1961.

He saw it coming.

He left us the map.

The rest is ours.

This essay is the culminating piece of an ongoing body of work applying the insights of depth psychology, philosophy, and scripture to the defining events of our era. The complete series is available on Substack.

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© Kenny Carmody. All rights reserved.

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