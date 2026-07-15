Kenny Carmody

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Chris LaFontaine's avatar
Chris LaFontaine
20h

Thanks again for another great compilation. This reflection of Jung's work aligns well with how I understand the restructuring of consciousness underway on our planet.

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Maya Frost's avatar
Maya Frost
20h

Wow. This is an outstanding lens for seeing the pandemic response clearly. Thank you, Kenny.

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