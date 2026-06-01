Kenny Carmody

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Linda Kemp
Jun 9

You’re not making yourself clear re Covid. Are you calling attention to people following science-based precautions EVEN IF they were also espoused by federal authorities? Or people automatically flipping off those precautions regardless of any potential real risks to themselves & others? Or people like me who “did my own research” and took explicit precautions aside from & beyond any fed guidances?

(BTW, given my age & health complications, I couldn’t afford to take chances, so still haven’t gotten Covid [nor a cold or flu for 6.5 yrs], while my friends & family have gotten it 1 to 4 times or more, at least one of whom is now dealing with serious likely long-Covid consequences.) My whole life has been following my own path & making my own decisions regardless of social-norm expectations, starting, arguably & notably, from an incident at ~3yo that could well have saved my life (from anaphylaxis) and continuing thru entire adulthood including career path as well as maintaining control over my own health (“Ask the doctor; the doctor will know” — No — Rather research & come in with questions backed up by some scientific reports, and expect the doctor to be a true partner in health not a big-daddy overlord).

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