Kenny Carmody

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Bernard Tamosaitis's avatar
Bernard Tamosaitis
Jun 7

At the time of the plandemic, I was music director and founder of St Thomas Orchestra, an impressive community orchestra based in Westchester County NY comprised of approximately 70 musicians. I had founded the group with my own money in 2002. It was initially a small ensemble but it grew and developed into one of the top community orchestras in the region. We performed Mahler and Shostakovich Symphonies and had principal players from the NY Philharmonic come to perform as soloists. In 2006, the work load of managing and preparing for rehearsals became too much for me and a few players decided to create a board which I was a member of. Until the pandemic, I was appreciative that the board took much of the work load off my shoulders and allowed me to concentrate on studying scores and conducting the group. However, once the Covid jabs came on the picture and orchestra decided to resume operations in 2022, I was asked directly by several board members if I would take it. I replied “absolutely not”. A board meeting was held in April 2022 (I was NOT invited - despite being the music director and founder ) and I was voted out of the organization. Nobody ever apologized for what happened! I didn’t have to think even a second about my action and I wouldn’t have changed anything but does really hurt to reflect how such a crazy thing divided this orchestra that I had created, nurtured and developed over 18 years and how I was cast to the pavement over it. It was true labor of love for which I was not paid although the group had an annual ±$30,000 budget. I worked tremendously hard to create and sustain this orchestra and I was so proud of it. The orchestra changed its name to Excelsior Orchestra to disguise is origins and has taken up residence in the exclusive private Hackley School in Tarrytown, NY.

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Trevor
Jun 6

One of the top five essays I’ve read since this tyranny was forced on humanity. Thank you.

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