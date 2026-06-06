Kenny Carmody

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Laars Dudman's avatar
Laars Dudman
Jun 9

Government and authority will, always, protect self first, they will maintain agenda of preservation and extension of government before and above all. But can there be anyone who thinks otherwise? If so, they are not nieve, they are fools!

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The Mick
Jun 14

"Silence is consent".

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