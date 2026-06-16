Kenny Carmody

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Ray McGinnis's avatar
Ray McGinnis
8d

I shared your post on my Substack (for my few followers). And I'll post about what you've written to eloquently, and powerfully, on my X account. There really are no words. But, for example, I have a friend who was eager to get his AstraZeneca shot in mid-June 2021, at the age of 59. For the most part, he cannot talk, walk or work. Though he recently is able to stand and pull himself to a motorized wheelchair. He has a great temperament that has not been crushed by his circumstances. And I continue to visit him and then I talk with some other friend who when I mention the situation wonders if "he's the only one." The media that many people listen to persists with the lie that these vaccine injuries are "very, very, rare." And why wouldn't they be when in British Columbia, Canada, if you get injured you are counted as unvaccinated if you enter hospital (or a morgue) in the first 21 days post-injection. This sleight of hand tips the scale and makes invisible many, many, vaccine injured. And even with this "trick," public health in my province needed to off-load certain conditions from "severe adverse reaction" to "adverse reaction" in order to not have safety signals for the vaccine emerge - and this brought about in response just for those counted as vaccine injuries (hospitalizations and deaths) from the 22nd day post-injection.

I have two second cousins who died in August-September 2024 who were sisters (aged 46 and 50). And a niece whose pregnancy was terminated, given somehow between the 18th and 27th month of her pregnancy the area of the brain between the right and left hemispheres in the fetus just dissolved. Not a brain injury as we think of that. Not just a prediction of a baby who would be born developmentally challenged. But that material in the area of the brain had now just disappeared. I am told the physician had never seen this happen before to any of his patients. And what can I say? My cousin (the mother of the daughter who had to terminate the pregnancy) is a devotee of the vaccine rollout.

Keep on writing. Thank you for placing yourself on this path of witnessing and chronicling what has been unfolding. Justice is on the march...

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RecoveringArtificialChristian's avatar
RecoveringArtificialChristian
7d

Kenmy, so sorry for what you have gone through and your current struggles. I believe you and agree with how this has been orchestrated by those in power. Your articles are some of the best written summaries of what actually has taken place once we first heard the word covid.

I was fortunate enough before 2020 to come across the writings of Jon Rappaport who is a serious old-time journalist who has written much about the fraudulent practices of some of the medical providers and power structure.

In January 2020 he wrote clearly about how the whole operation would go down and he was right on the money. His words were hard to hear but I started doing the research and watching the whole fiasco unfold. He was right.

Unfortunately the campaigns to silence and discredit those of us who said no and saw what was going on were highly successful, including in my own family.

I could not stop them or even receive any acknowledgement of my concerns, regardless of the reasonableness of my points.

I know some of my grandkids have been harmed by the shots but I'm out of the loop. I wonder what they are suffering, who like you, were healthy and outdoors people prior to getting the poison (shot not virus).

One of the big lessons for me was realizing the role of our family doctor in this. These guys are smarter than me and should have been able to tell what was going on but they still recommended the shots, safe and effective. I simply cannot reconcile what they did, same as in your situation.

How telling it has been, to recognize one of the biggest conflicts in all this. As of 2020, covid became the diagnosis for all kinds of other diseases and symptoms. They even sold it as asymptotic to pump up the numbers and the fear to sell their golden arm stick. Flu went away. All kinds of comorbidities were ignored so anything could be called covid.

Yet after the fact, when thousands like you are having terrible issues that can be directly and causually connected to the shots, the same diligence to find the truth is profoundly absent, and in fact a cover-up ignoring the evidence and using the techniques you mentioned to point elsewhere or discredit the patient is in full force.

The elephant in the room is global, and it's a rat much bigger than we could ever imagine.

So sorry for your situation, but know that your writings are having an impact and hopefully will not be stopped by those same filters the enabled this op to survive and kill or destroy thousands. In another 5 years, who knows what else will show up in the obedient and trusting masses who bought the sales pitch and took the poison shots.

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