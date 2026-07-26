Kenny Carmody

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Alan Bleiken's avatar
Alan Bleiken
19h

It is abundantly clear the system did not fail. If anything, their success probably greatly eclipsed their expectations. In Canada, that the gubment, msm, legal and medical establishments could get 80% of the population to literally turn off their brains on command....must have been breath taking. Imagine the future of abuse that could be imposed on such a docile population? Beyond that....what % of the marionette population have ever come to understand they were hosed? 5%?

I doubt very much even 5% of the narrative saturated have become enlightened. If they exist, it certainly is not reflected in my contact list.

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Karen E. Hetherington's avatar
Karen E. Hetherington
2h

"WE DO WHAT WE'RE TOLD." PINK FLOYD

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