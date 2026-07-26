The Verdict Was Written Before the Trial

On justice systems designed to protect themselves from justice.

There is a particular kind of cruelty in a door that opens.

Not one that is locked. Not one with a sign that tells you to go away. A door that opens, that has hinges and a handle and a visible interior, that allows you to step through it, and then deposits you in a room with no exit.

That is what the legal system offered the vaccine injured.

Come in. File your claim. Hire your attorney. Follow the procedure. Trust the process.

And on the other side of the process: the same wall. The same silence. The same absence of the accountability that justice, in theory, exists to produce.

This is not an accident.

This is architecture.

The Structure of the Outcome

Nearly six years of watching this play out has produced a conclusion I did not want to reach.

The legal system did not fail the vaccine injured because it was overwhelmed, or underfunded, or because the evidence was genuinely insufficient. It produced this outcome because it was designed to produce this outcome. Every mechanism that should have translated harm into accountability had been calibrated, in advance, to prevent that translation.

Start with the PREP Act.

The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act grants manufacturers, distributors, and administrators of covered countermeasures near-total immunity from legal liability during a declared public health emergency. It was not passed in response to COVID. It has been on the books since 2005. It was waiting.

When the injections were authorized, the liability shield was already in place. The manufacturers did not need to lobby for protection after the fact. They operated inside a structure that had preemptively made accountability legally inaccessible before the first dose was drawn.

This is not incidental. Immunity was not a response to the crisis. Immunity was a precondition for the rollout.

What followed was perfectly predictable given that precondition.

Lawyers who took calls from the injured explained, carefully and apologetically, that the path through conventional litigation was essentially closed. Class actions stalled. Individual cases collapsed not on the merits but on jurisdictional and immunity grounds that had nothing to do with whether harm had occurred. The legal system processed the cases and produced the designed output: no accountability, no compensation, no acknowledgment.

The procedures ran. The courts sat. The lawyers billed.

And the injured were still injured.

Regulatory Capture Is Not a Metaphor

The second layer of the architecture is the relationship between the regulatory agencies and the industry they regulate.

This relationship has a technical name: regulatory capture. It describes the process by which a regulatory body, created to act in the public interest, begins to advance the commercial or political interests of the industry it was designed to oversee.

In the pharmaceutical context, this process is not hidden. The FDA receives a substantial portion of its budget for drug review through the Prescription Drug User Fee Act, fees paid directly by the manufacturers seeking approval. The CDC has formal financial relationships with vaccine manufacturers through its foundation. The revolving door between agency leadership and industry is documented, consistent, and entirely legal.

This is not a conspiracy requiring secret coordination. It is an incentive structure. And incentive structures produce predictable behaviors.

When the same people who designed the approval process, funded the regulatory agencies, and staffed both institutions with rotating personnel are also the people whose products are being evaluated, the outcome of that evaluation is not a scientific finding. It is an institutional output. And institutional outputs protect institutions.

What gets called scientific consensus in this context is often something more specific: the agreement of institutions whose interests converge around a particular conclusion.

That is a very different thing. And the difference matters enormously when you are trying to understand why the signals were not investigated, why the data was not released, and why the post-market surveillance that was supposed to catch the harms the trials were too short to detect simply did not perform its function.

Causation Standards Calibrated to Fail

The third layer is the most technically precise and the least publicly understood.

To prove vaccine injury in the legal system, a plaintiff must demonstrate causation. This sounds reasonable. Causation is the foundation of tort law. You cannot hold someone liable for a harm they did not cause.

But causation in vaccine injury cases is not evaluated against a general scientific standard. It is evaluated against a standard specifically constructed for this context, through the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program it created.

The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program has a Vaccine Injury Table. If your injury appears on the Table and manifests within the specified timeframe, you may be eligible for compensation without proving causation directly. If your injury does not appear on the Table, you must prove causation through a proceeding in the Court of Federal Claims, called the Vaccine Court, where the standards are extraordinarily difficult to meet, the government defends the program, and there is no jury.

For COVID injections under the PREP Act, the relevant compensation mechanism is the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, which has a historically abysmal approval rate and a process so slow and opaque that it functions, for most injured people, as no process at all.

This is not a coincidence of design. It is the design.

The causation standards were not built to find vaccine injury. They were built to manage the acknowledgment of vaccine injury at a level that does not threaten the program. To allow enough compensation to maintain the appearance of a functioning system while ensuring that the full scope of harm is never legally recognized.

The result is a population of injured people who are genuinely harmed, who can demonstrate their harm with medical records and timestamps and the testimony of their own bodies, and who have no legal path to the accountability that their harm warrants.

The Appearance of Justice

What makes this civilizationally serious is not just the harm to the injured.

It is the maintenance of the appearance of justice throughout.

The courts still function. The lawyers still take cases. The procedures still run. The language of rights and due process and legal remedy is still available to everyone. You can still file. You can still appeal. You can still believe, at each stage, that the next stage will be different.

This is what distinguishes sophisticated institutional self-protection from crude authoritarianism.

A system that simply refused to hear the cases would be recognizable as unjust. The refusal would itself be the evidence. But a system that hears the cases and produces, through formally legitimate procedure, the same outcome that a rigged system would produce is much harder to name. It looks like justice. It uses the language of justice. It invests the outcome with the authority of legal process.

And the injured party, at the end of it, has not only lost their case. They have lost it through a process that the culture around them regards as legitimate.

They are told: the system heard you. The system decided. Move on.

The silence of the legal system on vaccine injury is not the silence of a system that examined the evidence and found it insufficient. It is the silence of a system that was never designed to reach this conclusion. And that design is itself the verdict.

What Genuine Justice Requires

Let me be clear about what I am not saying.

I am not saying there is no such thing as justice. I am not saying that all legal systems are equally captured or equally corrupt. I am not saying that the individual lawyer or the individual judge or the individual clerk is personally complicit in this outcome.

I am saying that justice is not a property of procedures. It is a property of outcomes.

A genuinely just system produces accountability proportionate to harm. It does not require the injured party to overcome liability shields constructed before the harm occurred, causation standards calibrated to make the harm impossible to prove, and adjudication by institutions whose independence from the interests being challenged is theoretical rather than structural.

Genuine justice does not require heroism from the injured. It does not ask them to spend years and what remains of their financial resources navigating a system that was designed to exhaust them. It does not tell them that justice is available while ensuring through every structural mechanism that it is not.

What we have instead is a procedural simulation of justice. The forms are all present. The substance is absent. And the forms are used to legitimate the absence of the substance.

This is a civilizational failure. Not a partisan one. Not a temporary one. A structural one that will not be repaired from within the structures that produced it.

Where This Leaves Us

The question is not where to find justice in this system.

The honest answer to that question is: you do not. Not through the available mechanisms. Not through litigation under the PREP Act. Not through the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. Not through congressional hearings that produce testimony and then produce nothing.

The question is what you build when the existing system has demonstrated that it will not do what it exists to do.

The answer, I think, involves three things.

Documentation that is distributed and irreversible. The narratives of the injured need to exist in forms that institutions cannot quietly disappear. Decentralized. Redundant. Timestamped. Outside the control of any single platform or body that can be pressured to remove them.

Communities that provide what the legal system will not. Not just emotional support, though that matters, but structured mutual aid, shared legal intelligence, collective memory. The injured finding each other not to commiserate but to constitute a record that the official record refuses to hold.

And the patient cultivation of a different kind of accountability. Not through courts that were designed to prevent it, but through the historical record, through journalism that refuses to look away, through the accumulation of documented truth that eventually becomes impossible to contain.

None of this is the justice that was owed.

But justice that arrives late, through the persistence of the people it was denied to, is still justice.

And the refusal to forget, maintained long enough, is its own form of verdict.