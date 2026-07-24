Kenny Carmody

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Kenny Carmody
10h

https://substack.com/@kennycarmody/note/c-284429200?r=5fqs3s&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Evelyn
9h

This profoundly touched me. You are a resilient, strong person. Stay like that. Warmest wishes from Spain

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