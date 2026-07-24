Almost five years ago I was a different man.

Not perfect. But whole. Moving through the world with the particular aliveness of someone who had built something real and knew it, who had worked for every year of it and was grateful for every one.

I was an artist. By heart, by discipline, by the thousands of hours that most people never see behind the work they encounter. Not talented, disciplined. Consistent. The kind of person who gave everything to the craft because the craft was the point, and the life built around it was full enough to justify all of it.

Over a hundred countries. Miles of trails run in morning light. A career at the peak of the film and gaming industry. A future so clearly mapped I could see every detail of it, the apartment in Los Angeles, the house we were planning to buy, the family we were going to start, the life that was all aligned and pointing forward.

Then July 21st, 2021.

I felt it the moment it entered my body.

A burning sensation throughout, concentrated in the blood vessels, immediate and wrong in a way that the person at CVS told me was overthinking. My body knew otherwise. Three days later I was in the ICU. Six weeks of fighting for my life. And then the long, grinding, largely invisible war that has not ended since.

Part One — The Descent

The medical system has a particular way of failing people whose suffering does not fit its categories.

It begins with dismissal. The tests come back within normal range. The doctor moves to the next patient. The word psychosomatic appears in notes. The suggestion of anxiety. The referral to psychiatry. The closed door that is never announced as closing, it simply stops opening.

I spent over sixty thousand dollars pursuing every treatment the vaccine injured community has tried. Protocols. Supplements. Specialists. Every promising voice with a partial answer. None of it gave lasting relief. The needle did not move.

Meanwhile the body continued its own accounting.

Stroke-like episodes three to four times daily, sudden, terrifying, requiring complete stillness and the full concentration of every available resource on calming what was happening. A partially paralysed diaphragm making every breath a negotiation. Trigeminal and occipital neuralgia of an intensity that has to be lived to be understood. Swallowing difficulties that turn eating into an ordeal. Muscle weakness. Crushing fatigue. The neuromuscular deterioration that has no approved diagnostic code and no official name in the records of a system that would prefer it did not exist.

The career I had built disappeared overnight when I spoke the truth about what had happened. The industry that had pursued me went silent. The followers became zero. The future that had been so clearly visible became inaccessible.

And then the loss that lives in a different room from all of this.

My fiancée. The woman I was building the life with. Who also suffered what the injection did. Who reached a point where the weight became too much to carry.

I carry her with me in every word I write.

Part Two — The Turning

Somewhere in the darkest part of this, I cannot locate exactly when, something shifted.

Not in the circumstances. The circumstances remained exactly what they were. But in the relationship between the circumstances and the self that was experiencing them.

Viktor Frankl wrote from inside the concentration camps that the last human freedom, the one that cannot be taken regardless of what is done to the body, is the freedom to choose one’s response to any given situation. That between stimulus and response there is always a space. And in that space lives everything that makes a human being genuinely human.

I found that space.

Not all at once. Not dramatically. In small daily choices made at four in the morning when the body was at its worst and the darkness was complete and the only available option was what kind of person to be in that moment.

I chose to look for the light.

Not because it was easy. Not because the circumstances supported it. But because the alternative, the surrender of the interior life to the pain that had already taken so much of the exterior one, was the one loss I was not willing to accept.

Part Three — Nature as Medicine

The first teacher that reached me in a way that nothing else had was not a doctor or a protocol.

It was the sunrise.

Every morning, regardless of how the body felt, I got to the window. Later, on the better days, outside. Feet on the earth. Eyes open to the light. Not as wellness practice but as biological necessity,as the return to the most fundamental input the human body was designed to receive.

mitochondrial quantum biology gave me the language for what I was experiencing. The mitochondria are not simply chemical factories. They are quantum devices, light-driven biological engines whose function depends critically on the electromagnetic environment they inhabit. Cytochrome c oxidase, the terminal enzyme of the electron transport chain, is directly photosensitive. Red and near-infrared light from the morning sun drives ATP production and nitric oxide release at the mitochondrial level.

Fritz-Albert Popp documented in 1984 what mystics had always known and physicists are only beginning to measure, that living cells emit coherent light. Biophotons. We are not simply receivers of light. We are emitters of it. The frequencies we carry are real, measurable, and responsive to the frequencies of the living world around us.

Gerald Pollack’s fourth phase of water, the exclusion zone, the liquid crystalline battery that forms at biological surfaces and is charged by infrared light, gave me the framework for understanding why grounding and sunlight do things that no supplement can replicate.

We are photonic beings.

The disease that the modern world produces, and that the injections accelerated in my case, is in significant part the disease of biological disconnection. From light. From the earth. From the natural electromagnetic environment within which human physiology evolved and for which it was designed.

The healing I have found, partial, patient, ongoing, has come from returning to that environment as faithfully as the body allows.

Morning sunlight on bare skin and open eyes. Feet on the earth. Darkness after sunset. Clean food grown in soil by people I can name. The circadian rhythm respected rather than overridden. The law of nature honoured rather than substituted by the law of convenience.

Part Four — God and the Kingdom Within

Beneath all of this, beneath the biology and the quantum physics and the mitochondrial science that I have studied with the same obsessive discipline I once gave to my art, there is something that none of those frameworks fully reach.

The living presence of God.

Not as theology performed for an audience. Not as comfort borrowed from tradition. As the direct, personal, immediate experience of being held by something that does not withdraw when the circumstances are darkest.

Jesus said the kingdom of heaven is within you.

Not somewhere else. Not conditional on healing or recovery or the resolution of injustice. Within you. Now. Accessible in this breath to anyone willing to be still enough to receive it.

I return to this every morning at four when the pain is at its worst and the question of whether tomorrow comes is genuinely present. Not as a prayer for rescue, though rescue would be welcome , but as the acknowledgment of a presence that has never once left, even in the hours when everything else did.

The cross of Christ is not as heavy as it looks.

Because He carries it with us.

That is not theology. That is the lived experience of five years of the hardest thing I have ever been asked to carry and finding, at the bottom of it, something that the hardness could not reach.

Part Five — The Will to Healing

Frankl wrote that the person who has a why can bear almost any how.

The why that has sustained me is not simple and it is not comfortable.

It is her, the woman I was building the life with, who could not carry it long enough to see what comes next. Every word I write is partly for her. Every person in this community who finds something in these words that helps them stay is a small continuation of what she did not get to have.

It is the injured community, the millions of people dismissed and gaslit and abandoned by every institution that should have protected them, who are still fighting in rooms no one visits, on platforms that suppress them, with bodies that were altered without their genuine informed consent.

It is the truth, the simple, stubborn, unextinguishable conviction that what happened deserves to be named honestly, that the people responsible deserve to be held accountable, and that the record must be complete enough that history cannot pretend otherwise.

And beneath all of those, it is life itself. The morning light that arrives whether or not the body is well enough to fully meet it. The breath that comes. The moment of unexpected grace. The message from a stranger at midnight who needed to know they were not alone.

These things are enough to keep going.

Not always easily. Not without the dark nights. Not without the moments when the body’s condition makes the question of tomorrow genuinely uncertain.

But enough.

Epilogue — What I Leave With You

I have spent five years learning that everything I was searching for externally was pointing me back to something internal.

The Alchemist travels the world in search of treasure and finds it in his own backyard.

The treasure is not a protocol. It is not a supplement or a therapy or a treatment currently available in Tokyo or anywhere else. It is the recognition, available in this moment, in this breath, regardless of the body’s condition, of what you fundamentally are.

A being of light. A vessel of God-breathed consciousness. A photonic system whose deepest healing comes not from what is added from the outside but from what is remembered on the inside.

You have everything you need.

The morning light exists. The earth beneath your feet exists. The God who said I will never leave you nor forsake you exists, not as a promise made to someone else, but to you, now, in the room you are in.

Receive the light.

Put your feet on the earth.

Trust the God who formed you before you were born and has not finished with you yet.

And do not give up.

Not because the circumstances will necessarily improve on any timeline you would choose. Not because justice is coming as quickly as it should. Not because the pain will necessarily ease before you have found a reason to continue.

But because the will to healing, the choice, made again and again in the dark, to keep moving toward the light, is itself the thing that makes you irreplaceable to the people who need to see it done.

She would have wanted you to keep going.

I am keeping going.

Peace I leave with you.

„Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.“ — John 14:27

May God bless you.

https://substack.com/@kennycarmody/note/p-202476232?r=5fqs3s&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

The Light Within