Kenny Carmody

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CoastalCanadian's avatar
CoastalCanadian
2d

Beautifully written. I loved the reference to lament. A version of which the Scottish bagpipes express so perfectly. I wrote a type of lament 30 years ago on Remembrance Day about my vaccine-injured autistic child asking the Universe if the man-made tragedy would ever be acknowledged. I also asked God who would look after my child when I am gone. COVID was a familiar fallacy scaled up. When I heard about the planned vaccine i cautioned everyone I could, bringing to the table all I had learned about vaccines over the years, but almost no one would listen. Even my closest and dearest. The enormous societal pressure when you question the ideology of the prevailing ‘truth’ was too familiar. I still can’t comprehend the reckless faith in authority, the lack of intellectual curiosity or the moral deafness that became the norm. Thank you for sharing your lucid truth-telling, it really resonated.

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Susie AH's avatar
Susie AH
2d

What an impressive and impassioned piece of writing. Brought tears to me eyes

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