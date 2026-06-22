Jeremiah said it six centuries before Christ.

They dress the wound of my people as though it were not serious. Peace, peace, they say, when there is no peace.

He said it to a priestly and political class that had made a professional arrangement with comfortable falsehood. That had decided the cost of honest diagnosis exceeded the cost of managed reassurance. That had looked at the suffering of the people it was supposed to serve and calculated, carefully, that acknowledgment was more dangerous than silence.

He was imprisoned for it. His scroll was burned by the king. And the thing he said would happen, happened. Because reality does not negotiate with the institutional position. It simply arrives.

I keep returning to Jeremiah not because I am looking for historical validation of a political position. I return to him because he described, with a precision that feels almost clinical, the exact structure of what I have been watching for six years. A governing class that has seen the wound. That knows the wound is serious. That has chosen, collectively and deliberately, to dress it as though it were not.

COVID changed something in me that cannot be unchanged. And this is the thing that changed it.

The Silence That Requires Explanation

Nearly six years since the rollout began. Not one head of state has stood before their people and said: some of you were harmed, we know it, and you deserve an honest accounting. Not one parliamentary inquiry with genuine authority. Not one compensation framework built on the actual scale of injury. The vaccine injured remain without diagnostic codes in most countries. Without legal recourse. Without the most basic institutional acknowledgment that what happened to their bodies was real.

I want to be precise about why this requires explanation.

Genuine public health emergencies produce genuine review. That is what accountable institutions do. They ask what worked, what did not, who was harmed and how. They produce findings that are uncomfortable because the discomfort is the point. The discomfort is how trust gets rebuilt and how the conditions that caused the harm get reformed.

What we have is a wall. And on the other side of that wall, people who lost careers for raising questions that turned out to be legitimate. People whose governments promoted Long COVID with full institutional weight while refusing to ask a single honest question about overlapping presentations in the vaccine injured. The same symptoms. The same mechanisms proposed in the peer-reviewed literature. The convenient frame that points in every direction except at the product.

The coordination is what tells you the most. Individual negligence looks different from this. It is patchy. Inconsistent. Individual negligence produces the outlier, the whistleblower, the one government whose political cost of silence finally exceeds the cost of honesty. What we have is universal. And universality of this kind does not emerge from independent actors independently deciding to do nothing.

It is decided.

Pharaoh’s Calculation

There is a pattern in Exodus that is easy to miss if you read it only as liberation narrative.

Pharaoh does not begin as a monster. He begins as an administrator facing a perceived threat to the stability of a system he is responsible for maintaining. The initial decisions are bureaucratic. The kind that institutional leaders make every day when the acknowledgment of a problem would require restructuring the system that has made them powerful.

What the text tracks, with almost clinical precision, is the progressive hardening. Each refusal to acknowledge the truth produces a condition in which the next acknowledgment becomes harder. The cost of honesty compounds with each deferral. Until the man who might have chosen differently early in the sequence is no longer capable of choosing differently at all. Not because he was always that man. Because the accumulated weight of prior choices has made him into that man.

This is what six years of institutional silence on vaccine injury looks like to me. Not a single dramatic decision by irredeemably corrupt people. A sequence of deferrals, each making the next acknowledgment more costly, until the institutions involved are no longer capable of the honesty that would have been possible, and painful, at the beginning.

Pharaoh lost everything in the end. Not because God was cruel. Because reality, deferred long enough, does not soften. It concentrates.

The people in the path of that concentration were not the ones who made the choices.

They never are.

The Watchmen Who Were Silenced

Ezekiel 33 describes the role of the watchman with a precision that I cannot read in this moment without thinking of the doctors and scientists who raised early warnings.

The watchman sees the danger coming. If he sounds the warning and the people do not listen, their blood is on their own hands. But if he sees the danger and does not sound it, and the people are harmed, their blood is required from the watchman’s hand. The obligation is not to be believed. It is to speak.

The people who sounded the warnings during COVID fulfilled the obligation of the watchman. The doctors who raised concerns about safety signals. The scientists who maintained that the lab leak hypothesis warranted serious investigation. The clinicians who identified overlapping presentations between Long COVID and post-vaccination syndrome and said so publicly. The public health officials who questioned the evidence base for specific mandates. Many of them knew, when they spoke, what it would cost them. They spoke anyway. Because the obligation to the people in their care exceeded the obligation to their own professional safety.

They were treated by the institutional machinery as threats rather than watchmen. Medical licensing boards in multiple countries produced formal guidance making it an ethical violation to contradict public health messaging regardless of clinical evidence. This was not subtle pressure. It was a formal mechanism for the suppression of professional judgment, and it worked exactly as designed.

The positions these doctors and scientists held, the myocarditis risk in young males, the limited effectiveness against transmission, the natural immunity data, the age-stratified risk profile that should have shaped a differentiated approach from the beginning, have since been quietly incorporated into the evolving institutional understanding without attribution. The positions are now acceptable. The people who held them first, at personal cost, remain professionally unrehabilitiated in almost every case.

That is not an oversight. It is the intended outcome of the suppression. Because rehabilitation would require an accounting of what was suppressed and why.

The Particular Cruelty of Being Unseen

The ninth commandment is usually understood as a prohibition on lying in legal proceedings. Its scope in the broader tradition is wider.

It covers the systematic misrepresentation of another person’s reality. The institutional denial of what someone has experienced. The use of authority to make a true thing unsayable. The deployment of official credibility to replace a person’s honest account of their own life with a version that serves the interests of the people controlling the account.

Every doctor who told a vaccine-injured patient that their symptoms were unrelated, knowing the claim was not supported by the evidence, bore false witness against that patient. Every regulatory communication that described the safety profile as well-characterised when post-market surveillance data showed otherwise bore false witness against the population it was addressing. Every platform that removed the testimony of injured people because it contradicted the official position bore false witness against the people whose testimony it removed.

There is a particular cruelty in what this does to the injured that goes beyond the original physical harm.

It is not just that they are uncompensated. It is that the silence communicates something to them about their value. That they were considered acceptable losses before the fact, and inconvenient liabilities after it. That the calculus was made, and they lost. The psychological cost of that message, delivered not once but every single day through continued institutional indifference, is its own injury layered on top of the physical one.

The vaccine injured are not a political constituency to be managed. They are people. They belong to the category the Hebrew tradition calls the anawim. The poor, the afflicted, the ones stripped of the ordinary protections that social position provides. The ones who have nowhere to go except forward, because every institution has failed them or turned against them.

The Psalms return to them constantly. Not with pity. With a specific insistence that their cause is not forgotten. Psalm 10: *You, God, see the trouble of the afflicted. You consider their grief and take it in hand.*

I am not making a simple theological argument. I am saying something about the moral weight that the tradition places on these specific people. The powerful who created the anawim are visible in that tradition too. Their visibility is not flattering. And it is permanent.

## What History Does Eventually

This pattern is not new. What is new is its scale.

The contaminated blood scandal in Britain ran for decades. The people responsible maintained institutional positions, produced reassuring public statements, dismissed the concerns of the affected. The honest accounting came sixty years later, in a public inquiry that used the word cover-up without qualification, that named the institutional decisions as conscious choices made by people who understood what they were choosing.

Sixty years.

Ignaz Semmelweis identified in the 1840s that hand-washing by doctors before delivering babies would dramatically reduce maternal deaths. He had clear, consistent, reproducible data. The medical establishment of his time rejected him. Not because the data was weak. Because accepting it meant accepting that doctors had been killing the patients they were supposed to protect.

He died professionally destroyed, before germ theory vindicated everything he had said. Mothers died in the interval. Not because the truth was unavailable. Because the people with the authority to act on it found the truth more threatening than the deaths.

Proverbs 14 puts it in a sentence: *There is a way that appears to be right, but in the end it leads to death.*

The way that appeared right to every institutional actor involved in this story was the protection of its own authority and its own liability position. That is the way they chose. And the people who will pay for that choice are, as they always are, the ones with the least protection from what the institutions cannot bring themselves to honestly name.

The architecture of concealment is not as permanent as it presents itself.

History agrees. Every time. The question is only how many people are harmed in the interval between the concealment and its collapse.

The Children Are Forming Their Conclusions

There is a consequence to all of this that operates on a longer timeline and receives almost no serious attention.

The children of the vaccine injured are watching.

They are watching a person they love fight for recognition from systems that will not give it. They are watching their parent attend appointments that produce nothing. Read research late at night trying to understand what happened to their body because no clinician has provided an honest explanation. Participate in communities of similarly injured people because the medical system has offered nowhere else to go.

They are watching their parent be disbelieved at institutional scale. Systematically, repeatedly, by the same governments that compelled or pressured the injection and now find the consequences inconvenient to acknowledge.

A child who watches that learns something that no curriculum will override. They learn that the state’s obligation to protect them is conditional. That the language of care and the exercise of genuine care are separable. That the institutions responsible for their welfare have demonstrated, under conditions that mattered, which one they prioritise when the two come apart.

That lesson is forming political instincts in a generation that will be governing within twenty years.

Luke 18 opens with a parable about a widow and an unjust judge. The widow has a legitimate grievance. She comes before the judge repeatedly. He ignores her. She does not stop coming. And eventually, not because the judge has changed, but because her persistence has made his continued inaction more costly than acting, he grants what she is owed.

Jesus tells the parable to make a point about persistence in prayer. But the human mechanics of it are precise in a way that reaches beyond the theological application.

The vaccine injured are that widow. They have a legitimate grievance before judges who have demonstrated no fear of consequence and no genuine concern for their welfare. They keep coming. Because the alternative is to accept that what happened to them does not matter. And they cannot accept that. Because it is not true.

The parable does not promise a just judge. It promises that persistence in the face of an unjust one is not futile.

The Lament That Refuses Silence

What I hold onto, at the end of all of this, is not primarily anger. Anger was present. It has not disappeared. But it is not what remains most strongly.

What remains is something closer to what the tradition calls lament. The honest, unflinching naming of what has been lost and what has been done and what has not been made right. The refusal to call the wound healed when it has not been healed. The refusal to perform peace where there is no peace.

Lament in the biblical tradition is not despair. It is the opposite of despair. It is the insistence that the truth of what happened matters enough to be spoken. That the people who were harmed are visible enough to be grieved for. That the accounting, deferred and avoided and managed as it has been, remains outstanding and will not be quietly retired by the passage of time or the institutional preference for its own comfort.

The book of Lamentations sits in the canon not as an embarrassment to be explained away but as an act of moral witness. This happened. These people suffered. The institutions that should have protected them failed them. We are going to say so, clearly, for as long as it needs to be said.

That is what the vaccine injured deserve. Not eventually. Now.

Not from the institutions that harmed them. From the rest of us who are watching.

The tradition is clear about what it means to walk past the wounded person on the road and find a reason to keep walking. It is equally clear about what it means to stop.

We are still being asked to choose.

The universal silence of world leaders on vaccine injury is not the behaviour of people managing an honest disagreement about evidence.

It is the behaviour of people who have made a collective calculation that the cost of telling the truth now exceeds the cost of never telling it.

Jeremiah named that calculation in the sixth century before Christ. Ezekiel named the obligation of the watchman. The Psalmist named the moral weight of the abandoned and afflicted. History named, eventually and at great cost, every prior version of what is being named here.

The silence is the answer.

It always has been.

And it is on the record now, written not in any document that can be redacted or any communication that can be managed, but in the six-year behaviour of every major government on earth.

That record does not expire.

And the people it indicts will not be the last ones to read it.

If this piece found you, share it with someone who deserves to read it. The injured are still waiting. The least the rest of us can do is refuse to look away.

Please also read my other substack about the psychology of Covid.