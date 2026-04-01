The past, the present, and the future exist simultaneously.

Time is not a river flowing in one direction. It is a dimension, like the three spatial dimensions we navigate without thinking in which all points coexist. What we experience as the past is not gone. What we experience as the future is not waiting to arrive. They are all present, all real, all existing within the same fabric of spacetime that we move through at the particular speed our biological consciousness allows.

The illusion is not the events. The illusion is the sequence.

Now sit with what that means.

Every moment of suffering that was endured by the injured, by the dying, by the children separated from their parents, by the elderly who died alone those moments are not over in the sense that we usually mean when we say something is over. They are permanent. Woven into the structure of reality itself. Unchangeable and therefore in a very real sense eternal.

And so is every act of courage. Every doctor who refused to comply. Every researcher who published the truth knowing what it would cost. Every injured person who told their story when silence would have been easier. Every person who stood in the open and said this is wrong when every social force was demanding they say otherwise.

Those moments are not past.

They are permanent.

Which means that what you do right now, today, in this moment is also permanent. Not temporary. Not erasable. Not subject to the revisionism of institutions that have been rewriting the record since the beginning.

What you do with the truth you carry becomes part of the fixed and unchangeable structure of what happened.

Einstein also understood something else that connects here.

The observer is not separate from what is observed. Consciousness participates in reality rather than merely witnessing it. Which means that the awakening happening right now, the growing number of people who are seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and refusing to look away, is not just a social phenomenon.

It is a shift in the fabric of what is real.

The past is permanent.

So is what we build from it.

Our stories won’t be forgotten.