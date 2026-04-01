Kenny Carmody

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Ron Dee
Jun 6

It's impossible for the human mind to wrap itself around the concept of infinity. Giordano Bruno was burned at the stake by the Inquisition for claiming that the Universe was an infinite sphere whose "center is everywhere, and whose circumference is nowhere."

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