Kenny Carmody

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Mike Rizzio
Jun 12

It's a privilege to comment...my avatar (hate that word)---my ID online---includes three colors, RGB and the words LIGHT (B), LIFE (G) and LOVE (R). These are the prime activities of the Triune God.

Just the other day I took a photo of my left eye...now I know why.

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Mike Rizzio's avatar
Mike Rizzio
Jun 12

It's a privilege to comnent...my avatar (hate that word)---my ID online includes three colors, RGB and the words LIGHT (B), LIFE (G) and LOVE (R). These are the prime activities of the Triune God.

Just the other day I photod my left eye...now I know why.

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