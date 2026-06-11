This is one of the most important things I can share with you. And it costs nothing.

Your body runs on light.

Not metaphorically. Biologically. Every cell in your body contains a clock, a circadian oscillator that times your hormones, your metabolism, your immune function, your mood, your sleep, your capacity to heal and that clock is set, reset, and calibrated every single day by one primary signal.

Light.

Get this right and almost everything downstream improves. Get it wrong as the modern world is almost perfectly engineered to ensure you do and the consequences ripple through every system in the body.

In the morning and throughout the day, you need bright, high lux, full spectrum natural light. The kind that only the sun provides. Not through glass. Not through a screen. Direct, outdoor light on the eyes and skin ideally beginning within the first thirty minutes of waking, before anything else.

This morning light does several things that nothing else can replicate.

It sets the master clock in the suprachiasmatic nucleus. It triggers the cortisol awakening response the healthy, natural morning cortisol pulse that gives you genuine energy, focus, and metabolic activation. It begins the melatonin countdown timer, ensuring that the correct amount of melatonin is released at the correct time fourteen to sixteen hours later. It activates serotonin synthesis. It drives dopamine signalling. It charges the mitochondria through photobiomodulation of cytochrome c oxidase.

Bright light in the morning is not optional if you want to function as a human being was designed to function.

And then equally important, and almost universally ignored in the evening you need the opposite.

Dim, warm, low lux light after sunset. Candlelight. Incandescent red or amber bulbs. Firelight if you have it. The kind of light that signals to every cell in your body that the day is ending, that the ancient rhythm of rest and repair is beginning, and that melatonin should now be released in full.

Instead, most people spend their evenings under bright LED overhead lighting and staring at screens emitting blue light at intensities that tell the brain it is midday suppressing melatonin by up to ninety percent, delaying sleep onset, fragmenting sleep architecture, and disrupting every repair process that was supposed to run overnight.

This is not a minor inconvenience.

Chronic circadian disruption is directly linked to metabolic dysfunction, immune suppression, cardiovascular disease, neurological deterioration, hormonal imbalance, accelerated ageing, and cancer.

The light environment you live in is either medicine or poison.

Bright light when the sun is up.

Dim, warm light when it is not.

That is the foundation. Everything else builds from there.

Let there be Light.