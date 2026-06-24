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The Light Within Us
The Light Within Us
4 hrs ago
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Kenny Carmody
8
1
5
Jung on The Helper who has not examined their Shadow
Jung identified the most dangerous figure in any compassionate movement.
Jun 23
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Kenny Carmody
17
4
2
They Dressed the Wound as Though It Were Not Serious
Jeremiah said it six centuries before Christ.
Jun 22
•
Kenny Carmody
19
11
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Freud’s Group Psychology & the Leader during COVID
In 1921, Freud published Group Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego.
Jun 22
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Kenny Carmody
12
1
7
SV40 sequences from Pfizer’s vaccine in biopsied tumors.
Pfizer’s vaccine sequence has turned up in biopsies – biopsies from vaccinated individuals who later developed tumors.There were identified SV40…
Jun 20
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Kenny Carmody
25
4
15
The Five-Year Caper: A Precise Account
Full Essay
Jun 19
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Kenny Carmody
14
1
4
The Five-Year Caper: A Precise Account
Entry for the COVID Short Form Essay Competition By Kenny Carmody
Jun 18
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Kenny Carmody
12
6
5
Secret EU email revealed: Brussels coordinated vaccination narratives directly with Big Tech
Secret EU email revealed: Brussels coordinated vaccination narratives directly with Big Tech
Jun 18
•
Kenny Carmody
20
7
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The Silent Agony of the Vaccine Injured
There are people in the quiet corners of our world carrying a weight that most of the societies they live in have decided not to see.
Jun 16
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Kenny Carmody
38
11
14
The Movement In The Mirror
Everyone Has Incentives.
Jun 16
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Kenny Carmody
21
9
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Jung’s Transcendent Function & Moving Beyond Polarization
By 2021, there were two camps.
Jun 15
•
Kenny Carmody
8
1
1
Jung’s Trickster Archetype & the Chaos of COVID
Every culture in human history has a Trickster.
Jun 14
•
Kenny Carmody
14
1
© 2026 Kenny Carmody
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