Kenny Carmody

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The Light Within Us
The Light Within Us
  Kenny Carmody
Jung on The Helper who has not examined their Shadow
Jung identified the most dangerous figure in any compassionate movement.
  Kenny Carmody
They Dressed the Wound as Though It Were Not Serious
Jeremiah said it six centuries before Christ.
  Kenny Carmody
Freud’s Group Psychology & the Leader during COVID
In 1921, Freud published Group Psychology and the Analysis of the Ego.
  Kenny Carmody
SV40 sequences from Pfizer’s vaccine in biopsied tumors.
Pfizer’s vaccine sequence has turned up in biopsies – biopsies from vaccinated individuals who later developed tumors.There were identified SV40…
  Kenny Carmody
The Five-Year Caper: A Precise Account
Full Essay
  Kenny Carmody
The Five-Year Caper: A Precise Account
Entry for the COVID Short Form Essay Competition By Kenny Carmody
  Kenny Carmody
Secret EU email revealed: Brussels coordinated vaccination narratives directly with Big Tech
Secret EU email revealed: Brussels coordinated vaccination narratives directly with Big Tech
  Kenny Carmody
The Silent Agony of the Vaccine Injured
There are people in the quiet corners of our world carrying a weight that most of the societies they live in have decided not to see.
  Kenny Carmody
The Movement In The Mirror
Everyone Has Incentives.
  Kenny Carmody
Jung’s Transcendent Function & Moving Beyond Polarization
By 2021, there were two camps.
  Kenny Carmody
Jung’s Trickster Archetype & the Chaos of COVID
Every culture in human history has a Trickster.
  Kenny Carmody
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